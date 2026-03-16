Spectrum Launches Multiview for March Madness

STAMFORD, Conn.—Charter announced today that it it launching a new multiview feature for March Madness, which begins this week.

The new Multiview feature in the Spectrum TV App, gives subscribers the ability to watch up to four NCAA men’s or women’s basketball games simultaneously during the tournament.

“The NCAA Tournament is the perfect time for basketball fans to experience the thrill of multiple games at once,” said Elena Ritchie, Senior Vice President, Video Product. “Multiview is all about making it easier for customers to catch every highlight and stay connected to the action.”

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Multiview is available to customers using the Spectrum TV App on Xumo Stream Box, Xumo TV, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Samsung, LG and Vizio smart TVs. Customers must have a Spectrum TV package that includes the content being featured in Multiview. Curated Multiview options can be selected directly from the Spectrum TV App home screen, making it simple to follow multiple games in real time. When in Multiview, viewers can change which audio to listen to or select a game to go full screen on a single event.

Spectrum plans to expand the Multiview feature throughout the year to cover other major sporting events, including the NHL and NBA playoffs, the World Cup, college football and NFL games.

More information about the Spectrum TV App is available here.