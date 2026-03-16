Neuroscientist and Technologist Poppy Crum to Headline NAB’s 2026 Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has announced the live schedule for the 2026 NAB Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology (BEIT) Conference, with a program spotlighting the future of broadcast and digital media.

Held April 18–21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center during NAB Show, the conference convenes the engineers and technologists designing the systems that power media operations.

Anchored by a keynote from Poppy Crum, PhD, the 2026 BEIT Conference examines how fast-evolving technologies for broadcast and digital media, including cloud-native architectures, IP-based infrastructures, AI-driven workflows and NextGen TV, are redefining media creation, distribution and scale.

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“As media infrastructures modernize through virtualization, cloud-native workflows and AI, innovation must remain anchored in how people perceive and interact with technology,” said John Clark, Chief Innovation Officer, NAB. “BEIT creates space for the technical community to share breakthroughs, strengthen standards and shape a more resilient and future-ready media ecosystem.”

NAB BEIT Opening Session and Keynote Presentation

Hosted by NAB's Clark, the BEIT Conference Opening takes place on Saturday, April 18 from 9:30–10:45 a.m. in the North Hall, with remarks from BEIT Conference Committee Chairman Sun Sachs, Senior Vice President, Digital Products, Townsquare Media, followed by the presentation of the Best Paper Award and Best Student Paper Award, co-sponsored with IEEE BTS.

Keynote speaker, Poppy Crum, PhD, will then take the stage for her presentation “From Data to Mind: How Technology is Reshaping the Minds of Storytellers and Media Consumers,” which will discuss how advances in AI and human-centered engineering are reshaping how people interact with broadcast content, media and technology.

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Drawing on research in neuroscience and immersive systems, the keynote will also explore how emerging tools—from empathetic interfaces to AI-driven experiences—are beginning to understand human intent and behavior, transforming how audiences engage with broadcast and digital media, as well as advertising.

Poppy Crum, PhD, is a neuroscientist, technologist, investor, and futurist who works at the forefront of human performance, sensory systems, artificial intelligence, and technology innovation. She is Managing Director at Giant Step Capital and an Adjunct Professor at Stanford University, and previously served as Chief Scientist at Dolby Laboratories and Chief Technology Officer at Trimble Inc. Crum is a recognized expert in designing advanced technology and AI systems that are grounded in human physiology and cognition, with a focus on how data-rich environments and immersive, augmented sensory systems can expand human capability and experience.

Engineering What's Next

The BEIT Conference is designed for professionals tackling real-world broadcast challenges from modernizing facilities, securing operations to scaling live production and integrating emerging technologies while maintaining reliability and performance.

The 2026 program features:

52 peer-reviewed technical papers

18 expert panels, keynote sessions and partner presentations

2026 Technical Focus Areas

This year’s program spotlights the technologies and strategies shaping modern media operations, including:

AI for broadcast operations, covering automation quality control, language services and accessibility workflows

Cloud-native architecture virtualization and facility modernization

IP transport, including SMPTE ST 2110 architectures and implementation considerations

Precision timing and PNT (Positioning, Navigation and Timing) for broadcast infrastructure

NextGen TV / ATSC 3.0, with sessions on deployment, hybrid delivery models and public media innovation

Cybersecurity, resilience and operational continuity for broadcast environments

Advanced imaging and audio, including HDR workflows, measurement, perception and next-generation camera systems

Live sports and large-scale production engineering, featuring field-tested lessons and practical requirements

Distribution and media infrastructure control, including compute and network orchestration and performance monitoring

Radio broadcast and audio advancements, including connected car platforms and digital radio workflows

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