NNCU’s Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games `By The Numbers’

STAMFORD, Conn.—As NBCUniversal prepares to air the Opening Ceremony of Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, the company has released additional details showing the immense scale of its coverage, which will provide more than 3,200 total hours across broadcast, cable, and streaming, including 2,500+ streaming hours, a record 700+ hours on linear television, all 116 medal events live on Peacock, and commentary from more than 80 commentators.

TV Tech’s full coverage of the tech plans and production technologies being used for the Winter Olympics can be found here , here and here .

The February Digital Edition of TV Tech also contains extensive coverage of the Olympics and previews of their production plans.

NBCU provides these stats to show the scale of its coverage:

115,000: Square feet in NBC Sports’ integration facility and warehouse in Connecticut, where nearly all of its production and engineering infrastructure begins its journey to northern Italy.

3,983: Distance in miles between NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn., and Milan, Italy.

3,200+: Total programming hours across NBCU’s linear and digital platforms.

2,900: Approximate total number of athletes expected to compete at Milan Cortina 2026, a Winter Olympics record.

2,500+: Hours of streaming coverage across Peacock and NBC Sports’ Digital platforms.

1972: Year that marked NBC’s first-ever coverage of an Olympic Winter Games in Sapporo, Japan.

1,600: Approximate number of NBCU Olympics employees based at NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn.

1,000: Approximate number of NBCU Olympics employees on-site in northern Italy.

700+: Hours of coverage being telecast across linear platforms.

232: Number of Team USA athletes expected to compete at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

230+: Number of hours on the NBC broadcast network, a Winter Olympics record.

116: Number of medal events at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, all of which will be streamed live on Peacock.

92: Number of countries and territories taking part in the Parade of Athletes at the Opening Ceremony.

84: Number of commentators on NBCU’s talent roster.

62: Total number of medals won at the Beijing Winter Olympics by the United States and Norway, who will face off in mixed doubles curling on Wednesday, Feb. 4, at 4:05 a.m. ET on Peacock, marking Team USA’s first event of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

50: Number of Full Remote Edit Rooms in use.

44: Number of Olympic medals won by NBCU’s Olympic commentators.

41: Number of total events that the NBC Olympics Research team went to in preparation for the Games.

35: Number of Multi-Purpose Flexible Use Rooms used for everything from replay operations, remote graphics, telestration, and more.

17: Number of purpose-built broadcast booths at NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn., where a select commentators will call live competition from.

17: Consecutive nights of primetime coverage on the NBC broadcast network.

16: Number of Olympics that NBCU’s lead alpine skiing play-by-play commentator Dan Hicks will have worked.

14: Number of international trips that the NBC Olympics Research team went to in preparation for the Games, including four countries and five Canadian provinces.

13: Number of Production Control Rooms at NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn.

8: Number of Winter Olympics broadcast by NBC, including Milan Cortina.

6: Number of hours northern Italy is ahead of the U.S. Eastern time zone.

5: Number of Muppets of Sesame Street (Elmo, Cookie Monster, Grover, Bert, and Oscar the Grouch) who will travel to Milan and be incorporated into NBCU’s comprehensive social and broadcast coverage surrounding the Games.

4K: NBC and Peacock will be “4K All Day” for Super Bowl LX and the Winter Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 8.

3: Number of Olympic Winter Games that Italy has hosted, joining the United States (four) and France (three) as the only countries to host the Winter Games three or more times.

2: Number of cities officially co-hosting these Winter Olympics, marking the first time this has happened.

1: The one and only Snoop Dogg will contribute to NBCU’s coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, providing his unique take on what’s happening in northern Italy.

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, Feb. 6, beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 5-22.

For more information on how to watch the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics across NBCUniversal, click here .