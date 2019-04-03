JVC to Mark NAB Show Debut of Three New 4K CONNECTED CAMS

LAS VEGAS– At the 2019 NAB Show, JVC Professional Video will showcase three new cameras in its CONNECTED CAM product line. Introduced in late 2018, the 500 Series of streaming handheld camcorders are designed to optimize both image processing and IP performance. The new cameras include:

GY‑HC500 base model

GY‑HC550 with advanced streaming and graphics

GY-HC500SPC sports production camera

The new 500 Series cameras can record to SSD (solid state drive) media in 10-bit ProRes 422 at 4K resolution and 50/60p frame rates. The cameras also record several other native 4K UHD and HD file formats to support a wide range of workflows, and the GY‑HC550 adds MPEG-2 and MXF recording as well.

When paired with any ProHD Bridge product, JVC says all 500 models provide reliable 1080p streaming performance up to 20 Mbps with SMPTE 2022 forward error correction, low latency (less than 500ms), and return video and IFB. The GY-HC550 also includes dual external antennas with built-in wireless LAN, integrated GPS, and Zixi error correction with automatic repeat request (ARQ).

All 500 Series cameras feature a 1-inch 4K CMOS imager and integrated 20x zoom lens with built-in ND filters and manual zoom, focus, and iris control rings. For creative flexibility, the cameras record HDR footage in the HLG (hybrid log gamma) mode or 10-bit J-Log mode, and support 120 fps slow-motion HD recording.

Both the GY-HC550 and GY-HM500SPC include integrated lower-third and full-screen titling options for recorded or streamed video output without an external CG. The GY‑HC500SPC also offers professionally designed, high-resolution score overlays for a number of sports, and users can add logos or icons to customize graphics. Camera operators can update scores using a Wi-Fi connected smartphone or tablet, or receive real-time data automatically in venues where a Sportzcast Scorebot is integrated with the scoreboard. For coaches, the GY‑HM500SPC is compatible with DV Sport and XOS Digital technologies for critical video analysis.

Dual SDHC/SDXC media card slots offer redundant, relay, backup, and proxy recording modes. Other 500 Series features include a four-inch, high resolution LCD screen for menu navigation, LCOS viewfinder, dual XLR inputs, 3G-SDI and HDMI video outputs, and M.2 drive slot for external SSD recording. The cameras are expected to ship in June, with MSRP starting at $3,900 for the GY-HC500.

JVC will also demonstrate its GY-HC900 and GY-HC900ST CONNECTED CAM models at NAB. Both cameras feature three 2/3-inch CMOS sensors to produce full HD images, plus an industry B4 lens mount and four-position optical filter. For news-over-IP applications, the GY-HC900 has built-in Wi-Fi, dual external antennas, streaming/FTP performance up to 20Mbps, and SMPTE 2022 forward error correction and Zixi error correction with ARQ for reliable transmission. The GY-HC900ST studio camcorder, with full streaming and recording capabilities, integrates seamlessly with the JVC FS-900 camera module for an affordable fiber-based studio solution.