Live Production Over IP: Accelerating Storytelling in the Age of Virtual Precision

In live television, the pace of change has always been set by technology and driven by the relentless desire to increase production value. But for the second half of the 20th century, technological improvement was incremental, and there was little change to the analog, 4:3 aspect ratio, standard definition images we all watched.

With the new millennium, technology brought about a renaissance in the television experience that literally reshaped the way stories are told on countless screens around the world. High definition and UHD, wide color space and high dynamic range, and the 16:9 aspect ratio, combined with ever larger displays, have finally provided storytellers with a canvas that offers creative freedom.

With the tools to create, and display, spectacular imagery firmly in place, demand for content is greater than ever, and so we find ourselves in the midst of another pivotal transition. Now, our focus shifts behind the scenes: building an infrastructure to support the multitude of high-bitrate signals in the most cost-effective way.

This shift is more than just replacing cables or streamlining workflow, it’s about reimagining the mechanics of live storytelling, and IP standards like SMPTE ST 2110 have emerged as the workhorse of this transformation. ST 2110 provides the flexibility, and scalability, necessary to support increasingly complex productions, enabling teams to transport more content, collaborate more effectively, and do it for less money.

The Acceleration of the Production Cycle

In a traditional broadcast environment, live production is based, in large part, on the constraints of SDI standards. Routing video, audio, and metadata through an SDI infrastructure often means that innovation had to shoehorn within the limitations of a standard invented 36 years ago.

While reliable, large SDI routers are often the single most expensive piece of hardware in a production facility, don’t have redundancy, are comprised of connections that are either in or out, and rely on the one-cable-per-signal design.

IP-based workflows change that equation. By moving signals off a router and onto a network switch, production teams gain the ability to treat live content with the same agility that digital platforms have long enjoyed. With ST 2110, video, audio, and ancillary data can move independently across the same network.

Having discrete streams gives creative teams unprecedented control, eliminates the need for most signal converters and reduces routing errors. Infrastructure cost is also dramatically reduced and the number of cables in the IP world can be condensed to a mere fraction of what an SDI demands.

IP as a Storytelling Catalyst

At its core, live production is about narrative. Whether it’s a political debate, a music festival, or a championship game, producers are tasked with guiding the audience through moments that matter deeply to them. In broadcasting, the more sources you have, the better story you can tell, but most studio cameras don’t come cheap. Everything from the need for lensing to CCUs along with the space for operators and blocking views can prohibit traditional studio cameras from being used.

Broadcast PTZ cameras can be an ideal solution, but running separate cables for control, reference, video, and even return video isn’t easy in a stadium or arena. This is where the elegance of ST 2110 really shines. Using a single cable connected directly between the PTZ and the ST 2110 switch: video, audio, camera control, PTP and return video are all active over staggering distances.

If traditional B4 mount lenses are required, studio cameras can transmit, and receive, all their signals between the camera head and the ST 2110 switch, without the need for a CCU. These cameras can even employ redundancy, known as ST 2022-7. Ultimately, the simplified, and cost-effective, infrastructure of ST 2110 translates to more budget for cameras, which in turn translates into higher-quality storytelling.

Enabling Hybrid and Remote Workflows

At this point we’re all well aware of how the pandemic accelerated the industry’s exploration of remote production, and IP has become the enabling technology that makes distributed collaboration viable. With video and audio moving as packetized data, directors, editors, and graphics operators can work from anywhere in the world while contributing to a unified production.

This flexibility has become the new baseline. Remote production reduces costs, increases efficiency, and expands access to talent. It also aligns with broader industry goals around sustainability by minimizing travel and reducing the footprint of large-scale events.

For broadcasters, the ability to scale teams up or down based on the demands of a specific production is an invaluable advantage. A small crew on-site can capture content, while a larger, distributed team handles graphics, analysis, and distribution from centralized or even home-based workstations. The quality remains uncompromised, but the operational model becomes far more adaptable.

Lessons from Early Adopters

Many early adopters of IP-based production, from major broadcasters to live event producers, have already demonstrated the technology’s potential. Their experiences highlight three recurring themes:

Scalability: IP networks can expand without wholesale infrastructure overhauls, supporting growth in channels, feeds, and formats.

Interoperability: Standards like ST 2110 create a foundation for vendors and technologies to work together, enabling creative flexibility rather than locking productions into proprietary systems.

Resilience: By decoupling signals from fixed paths, IP allows productions to reroute and recover quickly in the face of technical challenges.

The Road Ahead

As with any technological transition, challenges remain. Training, interoperability testing, and cultural change within production teams all require attention. Yet the trajectory is unmistakable: IP-based workflows are becoming the new standard for live production.

Looking forward, we can expect even greater convergence between broadcast and cloud-based platforms. The same IP foundation that enables local workflows also opens the door to deeper integration with AI-driven production tools, advanced analytics, and personalized audience experiences. As these technologies mature, the pace of iteration will only accelerate, driving storytelling into new territory.

In the end, live production has always been about connection and the immediacy of being present for an unfolding story. With IP as its foundation, that connection is now easier, more cost effective, and more immersive than ever before.