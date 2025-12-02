Brightcove Unveils New AI Features

MILAN, Italy—Brightcove has released seven new features designed to expand global reach, improve audience engagement, enhance live-streaming quality and streamline video workflows.

The updates build on the roadmap Brightcove unveiled in July and contribute to a broader set of 12 new tools Brightcove has introduced in recent months. Nearly 150 customers are already trialing Brightcove’s new AI features and several are using the updated live experience to deliver high-quality events to large audiences, the company said.

A key highlight of these releases is the expansion of Brightcove’s AI Suite. The new Universal Translator now allows customers to localize videos into more than 50 languages directly within the platform. Users can refine AI-generated transcripts before translation begins, ensuring the resulting dubbed audio maintains the tone, pacing and authenticity of the original content. In response to customer feedback, Brightcove has added additional output options, including fully synthetic voices alongside those modeled on the original speaker, it said.

The Auto-Captions feature, already used by more than 250 customers, has been enhanced to deliver more accurate and natural-sounding captions. With the addition of a custom dictionary, customers can now control how brand names, product terms, acronyms and sensitive language are handled.

Brightcove has also introduced the Metadata Optimizer, which automatically generates and translates metadata using text, audio and visual analysis. With support for more than 40 languages and customizable style and tagging rules, the tool helps teams improve SEO, enhance searchability and ensure brand alignment across their video catalogs. Based on customer feedback, the tool has evolved to include visual inputs, improving contextual understanding and producing more accurate results, it said.

To help customers boost mobile engagement, Brightcove has introduced Vertical Videos, a new gallery template that enables businesses to host swipeable vertical video feeds on their own websites, it said.

The company also has enhanced the live-streaming experience through NextGen Live, which delivers major improvements in stream quality, latency, content protection and monetization.. NextGen Live now offers 4K ultra-high-definition streaming for sports, entertainment and enterprise broadcasts, as well as low-latency delivery with delays as low as eight seconds. Additionally, Brightcove has unified live streaming, server-side ad insertion, and digital rights management into a single, seamless workflow, giving customers a powerful and secure way to monetize live content.

