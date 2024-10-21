Special Webinar Event: Game Changers In Remote Production
Join our panel of remote production experts, Stephen Repass, vice president at Ross Production Services; Deon LeCointe, director of networked solutions at Sony Electronics; and Laurent Masia, director of product line management, managed switches at NETGEAR
Simply sending an OB vehicle to a remote venue to produce coverage of live sports or entertainment is no longer the only game in town.
Developments over the past several years have helped to drive a rethink about how best to implement technologies and supporting workflows to maintain production excellence, adopt advancements in resolution and High Dynamic Range and work more efficiently--all while controlling costs.
Join our panel of remote production experts, Stephen Repass, vice president at Ross Production Services; Deon LeCointe, director of networked solutions at Sony Electronics; and Laurent Masia, director of product line management, managed switches at NETGEAR
You’ll learn:
- Where REMI, virtualized production and other workflow advances stand.
- How more efficient compression schemes are opening up new contribution possibilities
- Whether or not private and public 5G networks will prove to be real production game changers.
- How cloud-based alternatives to on-prem OB trucks are transforming workflows.
- The latest workflow developments including distributed production.
Register for this free webinar here.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.