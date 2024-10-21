Special Webinar Event: Game Changers In Remote Production

Simply sending an OB vehicle to a remote venue to produce coverage of live sports or entertainment is no longer the only game in town.

Developments over the past several years have helped to drive a rethink about how best to implement technologies and supporting workflows to maintain production excellence, adopt advancements in resolution and High Dynamic Range and work more efficiently--all while controlling costs.

Join our panel of remote production experts, Stephen Repass, vice president at Ross Production Services; Deon LeCointe, director of networked solutions at Sony Electronics; and Laurent Masia, director of product line management, managed switches at NETGEAR

You’ll learn:

Where REMI, virtualized production and other workflow advances stand.

How more efficient compression schemes are opening up new contribution possibilities

Whether or not private and public 5G networks will prove to be real production game changers.

How cloud-based alternatives to on-prem OB trucks are transforming workflows.

The latest workflow developments including distributed production.

