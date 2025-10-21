Kokusai Denki To Debut New 4K Camera at 2025 NAB Show New York

Kokusai Denki Electric America will mark the U.S. debut of a new 4K camera at the 2025 NAB New York, Oct. 22-23. Now available, the Z-HD6500-S1 UHD/HD production system—the company’s third 4K model—opens the 4K production universe to a broader customer base as a professional yet cost-efficient option aligned with most budgets.

Introduced at IBC2025 last month, the Z-HD6500-S1 borrows design elements from the company’s Z-HD6500 multiformat HD camera, and has been reinvented as a full-featured native 4K camera. It includes the same 2/3-inch UHD-native sensors as Kokusai Denki’s high-end SK-UHD7000, ensuring uniform image quality across different production environments. Its RGB 3-chip technology, with 8.3 million effective pixels per sensor, resulting in sharp, vibrant images with minimal noise, outstanding color fidelity and remarkable sensitivity.

The Z-HD6500-S1 incorporates native 4K global shutter technology to eliminate artifacts such as banding and flickering, optimizing performance within houses of worship, event centers, and broadcast studios utilizing LED lighting and displays. High sensitivity and a strong signal-to-noise ratio strengthen reliability, ensuring high-quality video capture in low-light conditions as well as ultra-quiet images. The feature set also includes a ¼ inch ND filter for shallow depth shooting, and a low-pass filter to reduce visual patterns or optical illusions known as Moire effects.

“We have proudly achieved a new benchmark in price-to-performance ratio with the Z-HD6500-S1, which opens doors for content producers who have largely been priced out of the 4K production market,” said Sean Moran, COO of KOKUSAI DENKI Electric America, Inc. “We have engineered a 4K acquisition system that establishes a professional quality native 4K studio and sports camera with a global shutter and features typically found on more expensive cameras. The result is a solution that is high on the value chain for a large cross-section of the broadcast and production community.”

