Magna Systems Finishes UHD, IP-based OB Truck For Singapore Network

SINGAPORE—Magna Systems has designed, built and completed what is believed to be the first full UHD and IP-based OB truck in Southeast Asia for a Singapore media company.

Magna declined to name the client, which it described as Singapore's "media network and largest content creator."

As its existing OB truck neared end of life, the media organization wanted a new, technologically advanced truck that at the cutting edge of outside broadcast and production by leapfrogging into IP workflows.

UHD support was a key requirement for the new truck so it could be at the forefront of high-quality production. The new OB unit would also be required to serve as a test bed for IP workflows to further deepen the organization’s knowledge of SMPTE ST 2110 design and implementation.

(Image credit: Magna Systems)

Additional requirements included full internal UHD processing, UHD and HD copper and fiber interconnections to reduce cabling and speed up OB deployment, support for remote workflows from afar and the ability to interface with other OB companies.

The truck also had to be compatible with campus systems, offer support for seamless integration into an on-site theater and be easy to use as well as future-proofed to expand for larger events.

To meet these requirements Magna specified and integrated 20 full UHD cameras (16 wired and four wireless), full internal UHD processing, hybrid HD compatibility for events, full UHD replay and UHD super slow motion.

“It was an honor to deliver this landmark project,” said Magna Systems group CEO Matthew Clemesha. “Our team collaborated closely with the coachbuilder and client to architect the truck from the ground up, including all electrical systems and interior finishes. We handled the technical design, importation, registration and installation and completed full configuration with support from manufacturers and Magna group personnel.”

Magna also helped with training, performed site tests, supported OB events and project managed and coordinated all aspects of the build with all suppliers and vendors.

The new OB truck is typically used as an external production hub from the National Stadium and other arenas. It was also the main truck used for Singapore’s National Day production earlier this year.

It will also be used for international sporting events, such as the Toyota World Para Swimming Championships, and as a control room for the company’s theater.