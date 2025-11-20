NAB Opens Nominations for 2026 Technology Awards

Awards winners will be recognized at NAB Show in Las Vegas.

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters said it is accepting nominations for the 2026 NAB Technology Awards, honors that recognize excellence in broadcast engineering, digital leadership and technology innovation.

The following awards will be presented at the 2026 NAB Show, set for April 18-22 in Las Vegas:

, presented annually in radio and television categories, recognizing individuals for outstanding accomplishments in the broadcast industry. Nominations are also due by Jan. 27. The Technology Innovation Award, which celebrates an organization for advanced research and development projects in communications technologies. To qualify, the technology must demonstrate significant merit, be exhibited at NAB Show and not yet be commercialized, NAB said. Nominations are due by March 9, 2026.

“The NAB Technology Awards shine a light on the inventors, engineers and digital leaders who move our industry forward,” NAB Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Sam Matheny said. “Each year we’re inspired by the creativity and technical expertise behind these nominations, and we’re excited to recognize the individuals and organizations whose work is reshaping how content is created, delivered and experienced.”

For nomination forms, awards criteria and a list of past honorees, visit the NAB website. For more on the 2026 NAB Show, visit the NAB Show website or preregister here.