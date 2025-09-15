TV Tech Unveils Best of Show Winners at IBC 2025
Honorees recognized for innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the M&E tech industry
AMSTERDAM—TV Tech has named its Best of Show Awards winners for IBC2025, which wraps up today. Entrants were judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.
Winners will be published in the October issue of TV Tech. In addition to TV Tech, other Future brands that participated in the Best of Show Awards included TVBEurope, Radio World, Installation and ITPro. Nominees paid an entry fee to enter.
Here are this year’s winners:
- Accedo: Accedo Compose
- Adder Technology: Adder API for ADDERView Matrix
- Adobe: Adobe Premiere Pro: Generative Extend
- AgileTV: AgileTV Platform: A Full-Featured TV Service Delivered in Record Time
- AJA Video Systems: AJA Video Systems IP25-R
- Akta: Akta—AI First Video Driving Innovation at IBC 2025
- Amazon Web Services (AWS): Media Quality-Aware Resiliency (MQAR), an integrated capability between Amazon CloudFront and AWS Elemental Media Services
- Appear: SIx300
- Appear: Hardware Accelerated SRT
- ASTERA: Astera QuikPunch
- Avid: Avid Content Core
- Avid: Avid Pro Tools 2025.6
- Badger Media: trustabel from Badger Media
- Beamr: High-Efficiency, Cost-Effective Live 4K AI Quality Enhancement
- BirdDog Technoogy: XL
- Bitmovin: Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) Analytics
- Boland Monitors: QD4k315HDR10-OLED
- Bridge Technologies: VB440 Container
- Calrec Audio: 48-Fader Argo M Console
- Camera Corps: Camera Corps UHD Underwater Camera
- clear-com: freespeak icon
- Cobalt Digital: ST 2110 and HDMI/SDI SAPPHIRE BBG-2110 Mini-Converters
- Cobalt Digital: ARIA Audio Monitor
- Comcast Technology Solutions: Comcast Media360
- Dalet: Dalet Flex 2025.6 LTS
- Densitron: ProDeck 24
- Eluvio: Eluvio Content Fabric and Application Suite—Bangkok Release
- ENCO: ENCO Raptor Cloud-Based Virtual Encoder Service
- ENCO: ENCO Qimera Virtual Production Studio with Unreal Engine 5.6
- Everent Technologies Inc.: Evergent Captivate 2.0: AI-Powered Churn Management
- Evertz: ENX
- Evertz: FRCX-2000
- Everviz: Everviz Data-Driven Maps
- EVS: Tactiq and Flexible Control Room—Transforming Live Production Operations
- Facilis Technology: Facilis Technology HUB Post Production Workflow
- FilmLight: Nara by FilmLight
- FOR-A: HVS-Q12
- Frequency: Studio Live
- GatesAir: GatesAir AirWatch365 Monitoring Service
- GlobalM: GlobalM—Reinventing live video transport for a cloud-native era
- Grass Valley: K-Frame VXP
- Grass Valley: LDX 180 Series
- Haivision: Haivision Falkon X2 5G Video Transmitter
- Harmonic: Harmonic Hybrid Streaming Solution with Central Management System
- Humans Not Robots: HNR to ZERO: Quality of Impact (QoI) and Scenario Modelling
- Iconik by Backlight: Iconik Review
- Imaginario AI: Imaginario AI—Multimodal Agents for Video Curation
- Imagine Communications: Imagine Monitoring Solution (IMS)
- Imagine Communications: XVR playout engines
- InSync: MCC-UHD + dual channel HD standards converter
- Interra Systems: BATON Captions—Content Aware Captioning & Subtitling
- Lawo: Lawo Workspace UIs
- LiveU: LLU900Q field unit
- Mark Roberts Motion Control: Cinebot Nano
- Mark Roberts Motion Control: RPS-LT (Roaming Pedestal System with robotic arm)
- Matrox Video: Matrox ORIGIN Fabric
- Maxon: Maxon Studio
- Mediagenix: Humanized Semantic Search
- Mediagenix: Scheduling Automation
- Moments Lab: Moments Lab Discovery Agent
- MwareTV: SGAI
- NAGRAVISION Sarl: NAGRAVISION-OpenTV ENTera
- NANLUX/NANLITE: Evoke 600C
- Net Insight: Nimbra EdgeNETGEAR AV: M4350 Network Switches
- NUGEN Audio: NUGEN Audio DialogCheck
- Operative: How OnTarget Revolutionizes Media Sales with AI-Powered Precision
- Orban Labs, Inc.: Orban Optimod 5950 HD
- Other World Computing (OWC): OWC Jellyfish S24—High-Performance SSD Production Server for Small to Medium-sized Workgroups
- Other World Computing (OWC): OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock
- Projective: Strawberry Multisiten
- PROTON CAMERA INNOVATONS GmbH: PROTON PIO-E for IP and Bluetooth control
- PTZOptics: Hive Studio
- Quantum: Quantum Scalar i7 RAPTOR
- QuickLink: QuickLink StudioEdge
- Riedel Communications: Bolero Mini
- Ross Video: Ross Video’s NRG: Affordable, Dependable Routing for Live Production Teams
- Ross Video: Ross Video's Carbonite HyperMax
- Saramonic: Saramonic Witalk9 Full-Duplex Wireless Intercom System
- Saramonic: Saramonic K9 Digital UHF Wireless Microphone System
- SDVI Corp.: SDVI Rally Connect content and metadata exchange service
- Sennheiser: Sennheiser MKH 8018
- Shure Incorporated: DCA901 Planar Array Microphone
- SPX Graphics: SPX Graphics—HTML graphics workflows for the newsroom
- StorageDNA: AI Link
- Storj: Modernizing Media Production Workflows with Storj
- Strada: Strada
- swXtch.io: groundSwXtch On-Prem Multicast Network Overlay from swXtch.io
- TAG Video Systems: QC Station
- Techex: tx edge for Uniquely Capable Live Contribution
- Techex: tx darwin - Unique Cloud-Native Software for Live Workflows
- Telestream: Vantage AI
- Telos Alliance: Minnetonka Audio AudioTools Server V7
- Telos Alliance: Minnetonka Audio AudioTools Server V7
- TrueNAS: TrueNAS F-Series: NVMe Speed, Flawless Frames, Full Control
- TSL: TSL Takes Flight with Hummingbird
- TVU Networks: TVU MediaMesh
- Videndum Production Imaging: Autocue PTZ Prompter
- Vizrt: Viz Arena 6
- Vizrt: Viz Engine 5.4
- Whale TV: Whale TV
- Yospace Technologies Ltd: Dynamic Prefetch Solution
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Mike Demenchuk is content manager of TV Tech and content director of the NAB Show Daily, taking on those roles after serving as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2017. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and had served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the TV Tech print magazine and website, and manages content and production of the NAB Show Daily and other special projects.