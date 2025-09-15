TV Tech Unveils Best of Show Winners at IBC 2025

AMSTERDAM—TV Tech has named its Best of Show Awards winners for IBC2025, which wraps up today. Entrants were judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.

Winners will be published in the October issue of TV Tech. In addition to TV Tech, other Future brands that participated in the Best of Show Awards included TVBEurope, Radio World, Installation and ITPro. Nominees paid an entry fee to enter.

Here are this year’s winners:

Accedo: Accedo Compose

Accedo Compose Adder Technology: Adder API for ADDERView Matrix

Adder API for ADDERView Matrix Adobe: Adobe Premiere Pro: Generative Extend

Adobe Premiere Pro: Generative Extend AgileTV: AgileTV Platform: A Full-Featured TV Service Delivered in Record Time

AgileTV Platform: A Full-Featured TV Service Delivered in Record Time AJA Video Systems: AJA Video Systems IP25-R

AJA Video Systems IP25-R Akta: Akta—AI First Video Driving Innovation at IBC 2025

Akta—AI First Video Driving Innovation at IBC 2025 Amazon Web Services (AWS): Media Quality-Aware Resiliency (MQAR), an integrated capability between Amazon CloudFront and AWS Elemental Media Services

Media Quality-Aware Resiliency (MQAR), an integrated capability between Amazon CloudFront and AWS Elemental Media Services Appear: SIx300

SIx300 Appear: Hardware Accelerated SRT

Hardware Accelerated SRT ASTERA: Astera QuikPunch

Astera QuikPunch Avid: Avid Content Core

Avid Content Core Avid: Avid Pro Tools 2025.6

Avid Pro Tools 2025.6 Badger Media: trustabel from Badger Media

trustabel from Badger Media Beamr: High-Efficiency, Cost-Effective Live 4K AI Quality Enhancement

High-Efficiency, Cost-Effective Live 4K AI Quality Enhancement BirdDog Technoogy: XL

XL Bitmovin: Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) Analytics

Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) Analytics Boland Monitors: QD4k315HDR10-OLED

QD4k315HDR10-OLED Bridge Technologies: VB440 Container

VB440 Container Calrec Audio: 48-Fader Argo M Console

48-Fader Argo M Console Camera Corps: Camera Corps UHD Underwater Camera

Camera Corps UHD Underwater Camera clear-com: freespeak icon

freespeak icon Cobalt Digital: ST 2110 and HDMI/SDI SAPPHIRE BBG-2110 Mini-Converters

ST 2110 and HDMI/SDI SAPPHIRE BBG-2110 Mini-Converters Cobalt Digital: ARIA Audio Monitor

ARIA Audio Monitor Comcast Technology Solutions: Comcast Media360

Comcast Media360 Dalet: Dalet Flex 2025.6 LTS

Dalet Flex 2025.6 LTS Densitron: ProDeck 24

ProDeck 24 Eluvio: Eluvio Content Fabric and Application Suite—Bangkok Release

Eluvio Content Fabric and Application Suite—Bangkok Release ENCO: ENCO Raptor Cloud-Based Virtual Encoder Service

ENCO Raptor Cloud-Based Virtual Encoder Service ENCO: ENCO Qimera Virtual Production Studio with Unreal Engine 5.6

ENCO Qimera Virtual Production Studio with Unreal Engine 5.6 Everent Technologies Inc.: Evergent Captivate 2.0: AI-Powered Churn Management

Evergent Captivate 2.0: AI-Powered Churn Management Evertz: ENX

ENX Evertz: FRCX-2000

FRCX-2000 Everviz: Everviz Data-Driven Maps

Everviz Data-Driven Maps EVS: Tactiq and Flexible Control Room—Transforming Live Production Operations

Tactiq and Flexible Control Room—Transforming Live Production Operations Facilis Technology: Facilis Technology HUB Post Production Workflow

Facilis Technology HUB Post Production Workflow FilmLight: Nara by FilmLight

Nara by FilmLight FOR-A: HVS-Q12

HVS-Q12 Frequency: Studio Live

Studio Live GatesAir: GatesAir AirWatch365 Monitoring Service

GatesAir AirWatch365 Monitoring Service GlobalM: GlobalM—Reinventing live video transport for a cloud-native era

GlobalM—Reinventing live video transport for a cloud-native era Grass Valley: K-Frame VXP

K-Frame VXP Grass Valley: LDX 180 Series

LDX 180 Series Haivision: Haivision Falkon X2 5G Video Transmitter

Haivision Falkon X2 5G Video Transmitter Harmonic: Harmonic Hybrid Streaming Solution with Central Management System

Harmonic Hybrid Streaming Solution with Central Management System Humans Not Robots: HNR to ZERO: Quality of Impact (QoI) and Scenario Modelling

HNR to ZERO: Quality of Impact (QoI) and Scenario Modelling Iconik by Backlight: Iconik Review

Iconik Review Imaginario AI: Imaginario AI—Multimodal Agents for Video Curation

Imaginario AI—Multimodal Agents for Video Curation Imagine Communications: Imagine Monitoring Solution (IMS)

Imagine Monitoring Solution (IMS) Imagine Communications: XVR playout engines

XVR playout engines InSync: MCC-UHD + dual channel HD standards converter

MCC-UHD + dual channel HD standards converter Interra Systems: BATON Captions—Content Aware Captioning & Subtitling

BATON Captions—Content Aware Captioning & Subtitling Lawo: Lawo Workspace UIs

Lawo Workspace UIs LiveU: LLU900Q field unit

LLU900Q field unit Mark Roberts Motion Control: Cinebot Nano

Cinebot Nano Mark Roberts Motion Control: RPS-LT (Roaming Pedestal System with robotic arm)

RPS-LT (Roaming Pedestal System with robotic arm) Matrox Video: Matrox ORIGIN Fabric

Matrox ORIGIN Fabric Maxon: Maxon Studio

Maxon Studio Mediagenix: Humanized Semantic Search

Humanized Semantic Search Mediagenix: Scheduling Automation

Scheduling Automation Moments Lab: Moments Lab Discovery Agent

Moments Lab Discovery Agent MwareTV: SGAI

SGAI NAGRAVISION Sarl: NAGRAVISION-OpenTV ENTera

NAGRAVISION-OpenTV ENTera NANLUX/NANLITE: Evoke 600C

Evoke 600C Net Insight: Nimbra Edge NETGEAR AV: M4350 Network Switches

Nimbra Edge M4350 Network Switches NUGEN Audio: NUGEN Audio DialogCheck

NUGEN Audio DialogCheck Operative: How OnTarget Revolutionizes Media Sales with AI-Powered Precision

How OnTarget Revolutionizes Media Sales with AI-Powered Precision Orban Labs, Inc.: Orban Optimod 5950 HD

Orban Optimod 5950 HD Other World Computing (OWC): OWC Jellyfish S24—High-Performance SSD Production Server for Small to Medium-sized Workgroups

OWC Jellyfish S24—High-Performance SSD Production Server for Small to Medium-sized Workgroups Other World Computing (OWC): OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock

OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock Projective: Strawberry Multisiten

Strawberry Multisiten PROTON CAMERA INNOVATONS GmbH: PROTON PIO-E for IP and Bluetooth control

PROTON PIO-E for IP and Bluetooth control PTZOptics: Hive Studio

Hive Studio Quantum: Quantum Scalar i7 RAPTOR

Quantum Scalar i7 RAPTOR QuickLink: QuickLink StudioEdge

QuickLink StudioEdge Riedel Communications: Bolero Mini

Bolero Mini Ross Video: Ross Video’s NRG: Affordable, Dependable Routing for Live Production Teams

Ross Video’s NRG: Affordable, Dependable Routing for Live Production Teams Ross Video: Ross Video's Carbonite HyperMax

Ross Video's Carbonite HyperMax Saramonic: Saramonic Witalk9 Full-Duplex Wireless Intercom System

Saramonic Witalk9 Full-Duplex Wireless Intercom System Saramonic: Saramonic K9 Digital UHF Wireless Microphone System

Saramonic K9 Digital UHF Wireless Microphone System SDVI Corp.: SDVI Rally Connect content and metadata exchange service

SDVI Rally Connect content and metadata exchange service Sennheiser: Sennheiser MKH 8018

Sennheiser MKH 8018 Shure Incorporated: DCA901 Planar Array Microphone

DCA901 Planar Array Microphone SPX Graphics: SPX Graphics—HTML graphics workflows for the newsroom

SPX Graphics—HTML graphics workflows for the newsroom StorageDNA: AI Link

AI Link Storj: Modernizing Media Production Workflows with Storj

Modernizing Media Production Workflows with Storj Strada: Strada

Strada swXtch.io: groundSwXtch On-Prem Multicast Network Overlay from swXtch.io

groundSwXtch On-Prem Multicast Network Overlay from swXtch.io TAG Video Systems: QC Station

QC Station Techex: tx edge for Uniquely Capable Live Contribution

tx edge for Uniquely Capable Live Contribution Techex: tx darwin - Unique Cloud-Native Software for Live Workflows

tx darwin - Unique Cloud-Native Software for Live Workflows Telestream: Vantage AI

Vantage AI Telos Alliance: Minnetonka Audio AudioTools Server V7

Minnetonka Audio AudioTools Server V7 Telos Alliance: Minnetonka Audio AudioTools Server V7

Minnetonka Audio AudioTools Server V7 TrueNAS: TrueNAS F-Series: NVMe Speed, Flawless Frames, Full Control

TrueNAS F-Series: NVMe Speed, Flawless Frames, Full Control TSL: TSL Takes Flight with Hummingbird

TSL Takes Flight with Hummingbird TVU Networks: TVU MediaMesh

TVU MediaMesh Videndum Production Imaging: Autocue PTZ Prompter

Autocue PTZ Prompter Vizrt: Viz Arena 6

Viz Arena 6 Vizrt: Viz Engine 5.4

Viz Engine 5.4 Whale TV: Whale TV

Whale TV Yospace Technologies Ltd: Dynamic Prefetch Solution