HDR10+ Technologies Unveils HDR10+ ADVANCED Dynamic Metadata Technology

BEAVERTON, Ore.—HDR10+ Technologies, LLC has announced that they will soon begin the licensing and certification of devices, content, and services that support HDR10+ ADVANCED dynamic meta data technology, the latest in a series of enhancements that are part of the rapidly expanding HDR10+ ecosystem.

HDR10+ Technologies, which develops specifications for HDR10+ applications and operates a certification, licensing and logo program, is a multi-industry association that encompasses more than 170 adopters and nearly 20,000 certified devices.

HDR10+ dynamic metadata offers a number of benefits, including outstanding brightness and contrast, robust standardization, easy implementation, worldwide certification, and no licensing fees, the group reported.

It also works seamlessly with HDR10 standard metadata and is future ready. HDR10+ video supports implementations from 10-bit to 16-bit and up to 10,000 nits of brightness. HDR10+ ADVANCED has been specifically designed to elevate HDR10+ performance to a whole new level, the group said.

According to Bill Mandel, co-manager of HDR10+ Technologies, LLC “With the development of HDR10+ ADVANCED dynamic metadata, content creators and entertainment enthusiasts can finally realize the ultimate video experience, no matter how demanding their needs. We’re confident this new technology will be embraced by consumers and professionals alike, across a variety of businesses and applications”.

HDR 10+ also underscored growing support in the consumer electronics and creative community for HDR10+ and reported that the introduction of HDR10+ ADVANCED has been eagerly anticipated by companies like MediaTek, Panasonic, Roku, Samsung and TP Vision; as well as leading content providers like Amazon Prime Video.

"HDR10+ ADVANCED marks a transformative leap in streaming picture quality, and we're thrilled to pioneer support for this new technology on Prime Video," said BA Winston, vice president of technology at Prime Video. “We will offer HDR10+ ADVANCED on select titles from Prime Video's extensive catalog of award-winning programming, with plans to expand availability across our library in the future."

The group described the key new features for HDR10+ ADVANCED as follows:

HDR10+ ADVANCED provides creatives with a number of exciting new features and benefits that can be enjoyed on compatible products.

Enhanced Overall Brightness - Extended statistical metadata is provided to produce better image tonality. Adopters can utilize this to achieve greater brightness that can be experienced on today's most advanced televisions.

Intelligent Motion Smoothing – This metadata feature is used to address the effects of visible “judder” in a given scene, by allowing compatible displays to dynamically adjust the amount of motion “smoothing “that is applied.

Local Tone Mapping - Allows creators to achieve greater brightness control in specific areas of the screen, adding more overall depth and detail.

Genre-based Optimization – A new metadata tool enables content providers and encoders to create “customized” genres dynamically. The display can then optimize picture processing and tailor it to each type of content.

Advanced Color Control – HDR10+ ADVANCED also enables content creators to dynamically calculate color gamut data, for more accurate color reproduction.

Adaptive Cloud Gaming – In addition to compatibility with HDR10+ GAMING picture mode, HDR10+ ADVANCED supports cloud-based games with real-time ambient light adaptation, creating a more engaging user experience.

Makoto Morise, co-manager of HDR10+ Technologies, LLC, added that “All of these new features and benefits are why HDR10+ ADVANCED provides more creative possibilities and opportunities than ever before”.

For more information on HDR10+ ADVANCED, please contact info@hdr10plus.org.