Spanish Broadcaster Updates Playout With Pebble Solutions

SEVILLE, Spain—Canal Sur, the public broadcasting service for Andalusia, Spain, has completed a total technology refresh based on Pebble’s resilient, software-defined Integrated Channel playout engines, refreshing an existing best-of-breed Pebble automation system running since 2011.

Canal Sur is responsible for delivering a portfolio of regional channels across multiple platforms, as well as for managing local opt-outs for seven cities in the community.With its existing Pebble playout automation platform nearing the end of life for both software and hardware, the Canal Sur team took a fresh look at the station’s requirements. Working with Pebble’s partner in Spain, systems integrator Datos Media, the broadcaster defined the requirements that would sustain it into the future, Pebble said.

Canal Sur selected an architecture based on Pebble Integrated Channel playout engines. Integrated Channel is highly resilient and supports multiple outputs per device, allowing Canal Sur to build a high-performing system in a compact footprint, it said.

The broadcaster deployed the latest version of Pebble’s Automation software to orchestrate playout and asset management. The software also manages ingest, automated quality control file transfers and graphics and handles outputs to new media platforms such as Movistar and YouTube, the company said.

“The nature of broadcast has changed completely since we first installed Pebble automation, 14 years ago,” said Pedro Espina, chief technology officer at Canal Sur. “We wanted to build much greater operational flexibility now and into the future to cover multiple channels and regional opt-outs, and of course, we expect absolute reliability.

“Our close relationship with Pebble over an extended period gave us a great deal of confidence, and they were able to demonstrate to us how they could meet all our expectations in a compact and efficient implementation,” Espina said. More information is available on the company’s website.