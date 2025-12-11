TV Tech, TVBEurope to Explore MXL's Impact on Media Production

The broadcast industry is evolving faster than ever. #IPWorkflows #remoteproduction, and next-gen audio systems are reshaping how teams design, deliver, and scale modern media operations. To help engineers and technical leaders stay ahead,

Building the Future of Broadcast

This two-part series brings together the engineers, innovators, and technical architects defining the next decade of production. If you’re responsible for shaping or supporting your organization’s workflows, this is where the real insight lives.

Session 1, January 21: “MXL Architecture and Its Capabilities: Unlocking the Future of Live Production” Featuring a keynote from Peter Brightwell, Lead R&D Engineer at BBC and moderated by Jenny Priestley of TVBEurope offers a deep dive into the building blocks of #MXL providing broadcasters, content creators, and technology professionals with actionable strategies to streamline production, enhance flexibility, and future-proof their media operations. REGISTER HERE

Session 2, January 28: "MXL in Action: Real-World Interoperability for the Software-Defined Era." Featuring a keynote from Helio Eufrauzino Media Solution Specialist at TV Globo and moderated by Tom Butts Editor of TV Tech will explore real-world implementations of MXL, demonstrating how interoperability between devices, systems, and workflows enables more agile, scalable, and efficient production operations. REGISTER HERE

Who Should Attend

Broadcast engineers

CTOs and technical managers

Live event and remote production teams

Studio operators

System designers and integrators

Anyone modernizing workflow and infrastructure

Why Register Now?

Because the future of media workflows isn’t coming “someday” — It's being built today. And this series gives you access to the people designing the blueprints. Registration is free, but spots fill quickly.

Join us and be part of the conversation shaping what’s next.

The event is being held in collaboration with Matrox Video, Lawo, TVU Networks, Appear, Techex, Riedel Communications, Grass Valley and Telos Alliance.