TV Tech, TVBEurope to Explore MXL's Impact on Media Production
Two-part webinar series brings together the engineers, innovators, and technical architects defining the next decade of production.
The broadcast industry is evolving faster than ever. #IPWorkflows #remoteproduction, and next-gen audio systems are reshaping how teams design, deliver, and scale modern media operations. To help engineers and technical leaders stay ahead,
Building the Future of Broadcast
This two-part series brings together the engineers, innovators, and technical architects defining the next decade of production. If you’re responsible for shaping or supporting your organization’s workflows, this is where the real insight lives.
Session 1, January 21: “MXL Architecture and Its Capabilities: Unlocking the Future of Live Production” Featuring a keynote from Peter Brightwell, Lead R&D Engineer at BBC and moderated by Jenny Priestley of TVBEurope offers a deep dive into the building blocks of #MXL providing broadcasters, content creators, and technology professionals with actionable strategies to streamline production, enhance flexibility, and future-proof their media operations. REGISTER HERE
Session 2, January 28: "MXL in Action: Real-World Interoperability for the Software-Defined Era." Featuring a keynote from Helio Eufrauzino Media Solution Specialist at TV Globo and moderated by Tom Butts Editor of TV Tech will explore real-world implementations of MXL, demonstrating how interoperability between devices, systems, and workflows enables more agile, scalable, and efficient production operations. REGISTER HERE
Who Should Attend
- Broadcast engineers
- CTOs and technical managers
- Live event and remote production teams
- Studio operators
- System designers and integrators
- Anyone modernizing workflow and infrastructure
Why Register Now?
Because the future of media workflows isn’t coming “someday” — It's being built today. And this series gives you access to the people designing the blueprints. Registration is free, but spots fill quickly.
Join us and be part of the conversation shaping what’s next.
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
The event is being held in collaboration with Matrox Video, Lawo, TVU Networks, Appear, Techex, Riedel Communications, Grass Valley and Telos Alliance.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.