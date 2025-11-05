Canon Introduces New PTZ Cameras for Live Event, Studio Production

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Canon USA has launched the CR-N400 and CR-N350, two new Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras designed to deliver high image quality, versatile connectivity and advanced control for professional video applications.

The cameras cater to an array of studio productions, live events, houses of worship, corporate settings and educational environments, the company said.

The CR-N400 and CR-N350 address the need of users to access advanced functionality and streamline workflows. Designed to fill the space in Canon’s PTZ lineup between the CR-N300 and the CR-N500, the new cameras provide smooth on-air pan/tilt performance and high-quality imaging for a broader range of users, Canon said.

Both cameras offer 4K 60p imaging with a 20 times optical zoom, extendable to 40 times advanced zoom in Full HD. Their 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor and the DIGIC DV7 image processor provide outstanding image quality and Canon’s color science. Both cameras include a vertical crop feature that allows users to simultaneously output a 9:16 crop of the full image, it said.

The CR-N400 is tailored for professional broadcasters who require a 4K SDI-based workflow, as it features 12G-SDI and 3G-SDI connectivity, genlock and timecode support for seamless integration into professional multicamera setups, Canon said.

The CR-N350 provides a cost-effective solution for users who only require 4K over HDMI/IP or Full HD over its 3G-SDI terminal. With the increasing adoption of IP protocols, such as NDI and SRT, both the CR-N400 and CR-N350 provide a versatile solution for direct IP streaming and remote production workflows, the company said.

With these features, the CR-N400 and CR-N350 are well suited to both live and recorded productions, offering operators the ability to capture dynamic content effortlessly while maintaining a competitive edge in fast-paced settings, Canon said.

The CR-N400 and CR-N350 PTZ cameras are scheduled to ship in late December for an estimated retail price of $5,699 and $3,999, respectively.

More information is available on the company’s website.