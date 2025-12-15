Telescript International Buys Prompter Software Company

NEW YORK—Teleprompting hardware provider Telescript International has acquired all software code and intellectual property previously owned by Telescript West. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The move brings the longstanding Telescript International/Telescript West ecosystem under a single brand, delivering a fully integrated hardware–software platform, the company said.

Many have assumed the two companies were already one entity. The acquisition formalizes that relationship and ensures unified control, development and support across the entire prompting workflow, it said.

“This is a milestone moment for our company and for the industry,” said Jim Murphy, product specialist at Telescript International. “By bringing the software in-house, we can innovate faster, support customers more efficiently and deliver a seamlessly integrated prompting experience that only a single-source provider can offer.”

The acquisition gives Telescript International full ownership of every line of code behind the prompting software developed by Telescript West. With hardware and software development now aligned, Telescript International will expand its roadmap for next-generation prompting tools, tighter device integration and more frequent feature updates, it said.

“This consolidation gives our customers long-term confidence in the technology they rely on every day,” said Christopher O’Brien, president of Telescript International. “The same trusted software will continue to evolve — now backed by Telescript’s stability, resources and decades of industry leadership.”

Current software customers will continue to receive full support through Telescript, and all future development will be unified under the Telescript International brand. No changes in licensing or functionality are required for existing deployments.

