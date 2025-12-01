China to Host ITU World Radiocommunication Conference 2027

GENEVA—Shanghai will host the next quadrennial Radiocommunication Assembly (RA-27) and World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-27), Oct. 11-Nov. 12, 2027. This marks the first time the event will be held in Asia.

Held every four years, the World Radiocommunication Conference reviews and revises the International Telecommunications Union’s Radio Regulations, the international treaty governing the use of the radio frequency spectrum and associated satellite orbits.

During the four-week conference, ITU member states will consider the results of technical studies and adopt decisions that shape the future use of spectrum for a wide range of radiocommunication services and applications, including mobile, satellite, radiolocation, radio astronomy, and space research services that support lunar communications, ITU said.

“WRC-27 will be a defining moment in making universal, meaningful connectivity a reality,” said ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin. “The conference will make critical decisions about sharing spectrum and satellite orbit resources efficiently and equitably, on Earth and in space, in ways that benefit all of humanity.”

Over 4,000 delegates are expected to attend the WRC-27 and RA-27 meetings. In addition to ITU’s 194 member states, representatives from sister United Nations agencies, Regional Telecommunication Organizations, and ITU Radiocommunication Sector Members will participate as observers.

“As the first country in the Asia-Pacific region to host the WRC, China highly anticipates the successful convening of this grand event,” said Li Lecheng, minister of industry and information technology of China. “We will fulfill our obligations as the host country in accordance with ITU’s rules and regulations, provide comprehensive services and support for the conference and work together with all ITU member states to present to the world a radiocommunication event that fosters win-win cooperation and yields fruitful outcomes. We hereby extend a cordial invitation to all delegates to the event and wish them all a pleasant stay in Shanghai.”