Sony Unveils Alpha 7 V Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

SAN DIEGO—Sony Electronics today introduced the Alpha 7 V (ILCE-7M5), the fifth generation of its Alpha 7 full-frame mirrorless lineup, powered by the newly developed, partially stacked Exmor RS CMOS image sensor with approximately 33.0 effective megapixels.

The new BIONZ XR2 image processing engine incorporates the AI processing unit functions of the latest Alpha series. These innovations allow the Alpha 7 V to deliver a significant performance boost across every aspect of imaging from Real-Time Recognition AF (Auto-Focus) to Real-Time Tracking, speed, stable color accuracy, still capture and video versatility.

The company has also launched the FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II (SEL28702), a Full-Frame compatible, compact and lightweight standard zoom lens that supports the Alpha 7 V’s high-speed continuous shooting.

“The Alpha 7 V resets expectations on what an all-around Full-Frame camera can achieve,” said Yang Cheng, vice president of imaging solutions at Sony Electronics. “By evolving autofocus intelligence, color science and system responsiveness, we’re enriching our expanding lineup with a powerful new option that provides creators with an advanced tool capable of keeping up with their creativity and bringing them one step closer to achieving their dreams.”

The Alpha 7 V integrates an AI processing unit into the BIONZ XR2 engine, delivering a substantial leap in autofocus speed, accuracy and reliability. The Alpha 7 V has up to 30% improvement in Real-Time Recognition AF that instantly recognizes targeted subjects and captures them with high precision. With 759 phase-detection points and up to 94% frame coverage, the camera ensures precise subject tracking across nearly the entire image area, even in challenging low-light conditions down to EV -4.0.

High-resolution RAW processing is now supported through Imaging Edge Desktop application.

The combination of a partially stacked Exmor RS CMOS image sensor with about 4.5 times faster readout speed increased and the BIONZ XR2 processor results in delivering high image quality with minimal distortion.

High-precision tracking with up to 60 times AF/AE calculations per second and blackout-free continuous shooting up to 30 fps with AF/AE tracking ensures no missed opportunities even with fast-moving subjects moving in complex patterns, such as in wildlife and sports photography. Even during 14-bit RAW shooting, it achieves high-speed continuous shooting at up to 30 fps with AF/AE tracking.

The Pre-Capture function, which can record up to 1 second before the shutter is pressed, captures decisive moments even for subjects whose movements are difficult to predict, such as pets and sports.

Expanding creative possibilities for hybrid creators, the Alpha 7 V introduces additional 4K recording modes, including 7K oversampled 4K 60p recording available in full-frame mode and 4K 120p recording in APS-C /Super 35mm mode.

Full-pixel readout without pixel binning enables highly detailed video recording down to the finest details.

The image stabilization features Dynamic Active Mode, enabling smooth and stable video expression even when handheld.

The camera also has an Auto Framing function that automatically maintains optimal subject composition during recording via AI-powered subject recognition. This enables stable composition video recording in various scenes.

New in-camera noise reduction and improved internal mic functionality ensure high-quality audio recording by reducing steady background noises, minimizing interference and maintaining natural sound.

The Alpha 7 V offers Wi-Fi 6E GHz compatibility for high-speed, stable wireless transmission, along with dual USB Type-C ports for improved workflow and flexibility.

Vertical format support and an adjustable electronic shutter sound make shooting adaptable across diverse environments.

The 4-axis multiangle monitor combines tilt and vari-angle design, offering unrestricted horizontal and vertical adjustment for greater shooting freedom.

A better finger fit on the grip provides improved comfort, stability and control during extended sessions.

The FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II is a compact, lightweight lens that is engineered for speed. It fully leverages the continuous shooting capabilities of the Alpha 7 V sensor. When combined with compatible cameras, it offers up to 120 fps AF/AE tracking, continuous shooting, seamless body-lens coordinated image stabilization, AF available even during zooming and built-in breathing compensation support. From dynamic action shots to fast-paced events or high-quality video capture, the lens delivers smooth, dependable responsiveness and flexibility.

The Alpha 7 V body will be available by the end of December for $2,899. The Alpha 7 V with SEL2870-kit will be available in February 2026 for about $3,099. The FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II will be available in February 2026 for about $449. Sony and at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers throughout North America will offer the products.

More information on the Alpha 7 V and FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II is available online.