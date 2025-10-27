Yealink Unveils SmartVision 80 PTZ Camera With NDI Support

LONDON—Yealink, a provider of unified communication and collaboration solutions, has joined the NDI ecosystem with the availability of its SmartVision 80 premium intelligent PTZ cameras—its first product to receive NDI certification.

The company is among the top certified partners of Microsoft and Zoom with products and solutions for Microsoft Teams and Zoom rooms. With the integration of NDI into its product line, Yealink takes a firm step into the world of video over IP, providing new levels of interoperability and flexibility, the company said.

“Our mission is to make video connectivity effortless, supported by a growing ecosystem of trusted partners,” said Miguel Coutinho, head of NDI. “The addition of Yealink not only expands the reach of NDI-enabled products into enterprise collaboration, but also brings intelligent, NDI-enabled video to ProAV production workflows worldwide.”

SmartVision 80 combines AI-driven video features with premium PTZ performance to deliver seamless, intelligent meeting experiences. With NDI certification, the camera integrates effortlessly into broadcast, streaming and production workflows, it said.

While NDI does not build AI functionality directly, it provides the metadata and connectivity that enable AI-driven workflows to operate seamlessly within production and collaboration environments.

“Joining NDI’s ecosystem allows us to provide our customers with even greater flexibility,” said Dawson Cai, vice president of product at Yealink. “Integrating NDI now makes it possible for the SmartVision 80 and future Yealink products to connect and collaborate seamlessly across industries and environments, bridging the gap between enterprise collaboration and professional production.”

