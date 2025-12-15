Apple has announced a major upgrade to the Apple TV app for device owners outside the Apple ecosystem with news that the Apple TV app for Android now supports Google Cast.

The support means that subscribers to the streaming service can now stream their favorite entertainment from an Android phone directly to their TV.

The new feature allows Android phone owners to easily cast global hit Apple TV series like "Pluribus", award-winning comedies and dramas such as "Severance", "The Studio", "The Morning Show", and "Slow Horses".

User can also cast Apple Original Films’ summer blockbuster "F1 The Movie" and a wide range of live sports, including "Friday Night Baseball" doubleheaders, every Major League Soccer match, and Formula 1 races in the U.S.

To cast the content, user simply need to press play on a phone and tap the Cast icon.