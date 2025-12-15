Apple TV App for Android Now Supports Google Cast
The upgrade allows users to stream their sports, movies and TV shows to a TV from an Android phone
Apple has announced a major upgrade to the Apple TV app for device owners outside the Apple ecosystem with news that the Apple TV app for Android now supports Google Cast.
The support means that subscribers to the streaming service can now stream their favorite entertainment from an Android phone directly to their TV.
The new feature allows Android phone owners to easily cast global hit Apple TV series like "Pluribus", award-winning comedies and dramas such as "Severance", "The Studio", "The Morning Show", and "Slow Horses".
User can also cast Apple Original Films’ summer blockbuster "F1 The Movie" and a wide range of live sports, including "Friday Night Baseball" doubleheaders, every Major League Soccer match, and Formula 1 races in the U.S.
To cast the content, user simply need to press play on a phone and tap the Cast icon.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.