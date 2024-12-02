Join Us for This Free Webinar Dec. 12!
Broadcasters looking to cash in on these opportunities must first develop effective strategies touching nearly every aspect of their operation
Increasingly, traditional linear broadcasters are augmenting their distribution strategy by including streaming content delivery to reach the growing number of audience members who are just as likely to watch content on their smartphones and tablets as they are on their living room TVs.
Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) channels and Broadcast-Enabled Streaming TV (BEST)—aka BroadcastIP—are but two of the avenues broadcasters are pursuing to reach additional viewers, drive higher revenues and compete more effectively with digital rivals.
Broadcasters looking to cash in on these opportunities must first develop effective strategies touching nearly every aspect of their operation—from sales and marketing to content prep, traffic and playou tand master control.
Join TV Tech Contributing Editor Phil Kurz and sponsor TelVue for this informative webinar Dec. 12 at noon ET to explore the latest developments in streaming services, advertising opportunities and FAST and BEST channel deployments.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.