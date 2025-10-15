Appear to Showcase Next-Generation Hybrid Live Production at NAB Show New York

OSLO, Norway—Appear, the global leader in live production technology, will demonstrate how its powerful hardware and software innovations are shaping the future of hybrid, sustainable, and software-defined live production at NAB Show New York (Booth 746) at the Javits Center, Oct. 22-23. The company will showcase the X5 and VX Media Gateway, each representing a critical piece of the puzzle for broadcasters navigating the transition to more flexible, cloud-integrated workflows.

At its booth, Appear will highlight how its latest technologies combine high-performance media processing, sustainability, and interoperability to meet the demands of live media contribution, production, and distribution. These solutions address the needs of broadcast, streaming, and remote production environments, including large-scale live sports coverage where low latency and reliability are critical.

Appear will also demonstrate how it is helping broadcasters to modernize affiliate distribution by replacing traditional satellite downlinks with efficient IP-based delivery. This transformation was exemplified by NBCUniversal’s recent overhaul of its satellite reception operations, powered by Appear’s advanced X Platform and its integration with Skyline Communications’ Dataminer—an initiative that earned the prestigious NAB Show 2025 Delivery Project of the Year Award.

“Broadcasters are under unprecedented pressure to deliver more content across more platforms while managing cost and environmental impact,” said Andy Rayner, chief technology officer at Appear. “Our X5, VX Media Gateway, and leadership in developing the Media eXchange Layer, show how we’re empowering customers to bridge the gap between traditional infrastructure and the new, software-defined and distributed compute world, enabling secure, ultra-low-latency live media transport wherever it’s needed.”

Building on the award-winning X Platform, the Appear X5 delivers Tier 1 performance in a compact, cost-efficient form factor. Designed for smaller-scale yet high-value live productions, the X5 provides ultra-low latency, industry-leading compression, and robust IP media transport, making it ideal for remote contribution, cloud-based workflows, and broadcast-grade transport. Supporting AVC and HEVC encoding/decoding, SDI and ST2110 workflows, and Appear’s hardware-accelerated SRT (aSRT), the X5 enables a smooth transition to IP-based live production.

Appear’s VX Media Gateway will also take center stage. As part of the company’s open, software-based VX Platform, VX is built for secure, scalable, and hybrid media workflows that seamlessly connect on-premise infrastructure with cloud environments. Supporting SMPTE ST-2022, SRT and ST-2022-7 redundancy, VX provides unmatched resilience, interoperability, and elasticity for media transport. VX has been designed from the ground up to support the Media eXchange Layer (MXL), the open standard for interoperable media exchange, enabling broadcasters to orchestrate low-latency, vendor-agnostic workflows.

MXL directly aligns with Appear’s vision for the next generation of broadcast interoperability. It provides an open framework for containerised media functions, allowing operators to mix best-of-breed software tools across cloud and on-prem environments without compromising quality or latency. By embracing MXL, broadcasters can accelerate innovation, reduce vendor lock-in, and achieve greater flexibility in their hybrid production strategies.

With the growing adoption of cloud and hybrid workflows, Appear’s technologies enable media companies to balance performance with sustainability, maximizing processing density while reducing power consumption. These innovations underscore Appear’s ongoing commitment to enabling the industry to deliver pristine, reliable live content across all types of networks, platforms and production models.

“Our customers want technology that lets them scale at their own pace,” said Thomas Bostrøm Jørgensen, CEO at Appear. “At NAB New York, we’re showing how our modular hardware, scalable software, and the MXL standard work together to make that possible, helping broadcasters and content owners and distributors to evolve confidently towards the future of software-defined live production.”

In addition to the exhibit, Appear CTO Andy Rayner will present at the NAB New York session Emerging Connectivity for Live Production , 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 22 in Theater B (Booth 747).

