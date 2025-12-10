AIMS, VSF, AMWA, EBU To Hold Inaugural IPMX Testing, Certification Event

BOTHELL, Wash.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), the Video Services Forum (VSF), the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA) and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) will hold the first official Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) Product and Certification Event in January 2026.

The event, Jan. 19-23, 2026, at the EBU headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, will give manufacturers the chance to complete formal certification of products built to the IPMX set of specifications for professional media over IP. Certified products will qualify to carry IPMX branding, indicating they are compliant with a verified set of transport and interoperability requirements, AIMS said.

The event in Geneva is the culmination of a series of technical sessions, plug fests and test-suite development activities overseen by AIMS, VSF and AMWA to establish a basis for certification.

“We’re deeply proud and excited to host this event along with our partners from VSF, AMWA, and EBU,” said Sam Recine, IPMX Pro AV Working Group chair at AIMS. “Certification is an essential step for any open standard that promises interoperability across vendors. This event is where IPMX moves from theory into practice. The products tested in Geneva will be the first to demonstrate verified compliance with the IPMX specifications.”

IPMX is a set of open standards and specifications designed to bring SMPTE ST 2110-based media transport and NMOS-based control to a broader range of markets, including Pro AV, live events, corporate media and education. IPMX adds essential features tailored for Pro AV workflows, including support for compressed video, simplified system timing, HDCP and system profiles to make deployment more practical and scalable, AIMS said.

