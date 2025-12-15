Library of American Broadcasting Foundation Names Mary Collins Executive Director

WASHINGTON—The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF) has named Mary Collins as its executive director, effective Jan. 1. She has served as the foundation’s treasurer for the past several years.

In her new role, she will work closely with the board and the LAB Collection Team at the University of Maryland to oversee the organization’s year-round initiatives, including its preservation grants, educational programming and the annual Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts awards luncheon gala.

Now running her own advisory business, MMC Solutions, Collins previously was president and CEO of the Media Financial Management Association (MFM) and its subsidiary, the Broadcast Cable Credit Association (BCCA), from January 2003 through September 2021.

Prior to MFM, Collins held sales, marketing and business development roles at such major cable programmers as Television Food Network (now Food Network) and Rainbow Media Holdings-owned channels SportsChannel Chicago, Bravo and AMC. She also managed client relationships for cable tech firms High Speed Access and Diva Systems.

She is a member and Gracie Awards judge for the Alliance of Women in Media and a past executive member of Women in Cable Telecommunications, where she helped develop the group’s turnkey mentoring program.

During her career, Collins has earned industry such accolades as being named one of “Cablefax: The Magazine’s” Most Powerful Women in 2018 and inclusion in its Top 100 lists in 2005 and 2006.

Collins earned her MBA in marketing and policy studies from the University of Chicago and her bachelor’s degree from William Smith College in Geneva, N.Y.

More information is available on the foundation’s website.