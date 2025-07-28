Executive Q&A With AJA Video: Putting Color Management, Look Management into Focus

Whether it’s a live sports or entertainment production, an episodic TV show or some other program, color management is an essential component of ensuring shots from the multiple cameras being used to capture content match and convey what the producer has in mind.

The emergence of high dynamic range (HDR) creates even more complexity with respect to the production pipeline as the audience is split between those watching standard dynamic range TVs and those viewing HDR sets.

Tim Walker, senior product manager for color management products and HDR solutions at AJA Video, sat down with TVTech contributing editor Phil Kurz, to discuss color management, look management and other color-related issues during a 10-minute Executive Q&A video.

Today’s mixed SDR-HDR production environment isn’t the only development affecting the production pipeline when it comes to color and look, however. Producers seeking to create specific moods and emotions among their audience members develop unique looks that must be maintained carried accurately forward throughout the pipeline.

The rise of Cine Live—a live production approach that brings cinematic techniques to video—is another factor. It requires its own set of color and look management considerations as digital cinema cameras with cinematic lenses with different color requirements are introduced into live video capture workflows, said Walker.

Even the use of specialty cameras and drone cameras are creating new color management challenges for broadcasters and producers as they work to match these camera sources with the other more conventional video production cameras used to capture events, he said.

During the interview Walker described how AJA Video’s ColorBox and other tools are being used to assist producers as they address the color and look management issues these and other productions developments are creating.