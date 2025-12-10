TV Tech Announces Winners of 2025 Best in Market Awards for M&E Tech

Recipients were honored for excellence in innovation, value, feature set and ease of use

BIM
TV Tech is delighted to reveal the winners of the 2025 Media & Entertainment: Best in Market Awards.

The awards recognize standout products and solutions that have been brought to market over the last 12 months and are comprised of three Future-brand categories: TV Tech, TVBEurope, and Radio World.

The winners in the TV Tech category are:

Akta: Akta Tech

Blackmagic Design: PYXIS 12K

Canon: Canon C50

Haivision: Haivision Falkon X2

Hammerspace: Hammerspace

Imagine Communications: Imagine Monitoring Solution

Marshall Electronics: CV625 PTZ/POV Camera

Mediagenix: Mediagenix Scheduling Automation

Miri Technologies: Miri X510

NUGEN Audio: DialogCheck

OpenVault: Vantage

Ross Video: Quorum One

Shure Inc.: DCA901 Planar Array Microphone

Sony Electronics: PXW-Z300 XDCAM Camcorder

Sony Electronics: HDC-F5500V 4K System Camera

Techex: tx iptv

TMT Insights: Focus

Videndum: Autocue PTZ Prompter

You can find TVBEurope's winners here.

