TV Tech Announces Winners of 2025 Best in Market Awards for M&E Tech
Recipients were honored for excellence in innovation, value, feature set and ease of use
TV Tech is delighted to reveal the winners of the 2025 Media & Entertainment: Best in Market Awards.
The awards recognize standout products and solutions that have been brought to market over the last 12 months and are comprised of three Future-brand categories: TV Tech, TVBEurope, and Radio World.
The winners in the TV Tech category are:
Akta: Akta Tech
Blackmagic Design: PYXIS 12K
Canon: Canon C50
Haivision: Haivision Falkon X2
Hammerspace: Hammerspace
Imagine Communications: Imagine Monitoring Solution
Marshall Electronics: CV625 PTZ/POV Camera
Mediagenix: Mediagenix Scheduling Automation
Miri Technologies: Miri X510
NUGEN Audio: DialogCheck
OpenVault: Vantage
Ross Video: Quorum One
Shure Inc.: DCA901 Planar Array Microphone
Sony Electronics: PXW-Z300 XDCAM Camcorder
Sony Electronics: HDC-F5500V 4K System Camera
Techex: tx iptv
TMT Insights: Focus
Videndum: Autocue PTZ Prompter
You can find TVBEurope's winners here.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.