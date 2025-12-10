TV Tech Announces Winners of 2025 Best in Market Awards for M&E Tech

TV Tech is delighted to reveal the winners of the 2025 Media & Entertainment: Best in Market Awards.

The awards recognize standout products and solutions that have been brought to market over the last 12 months and are comprised of three Future-brand categories: TV Tech, TVBEurope, and Radio World.

The winners in the TV Tech category are:

Akta: Akta Tech

Blackmagic Design: PYXIS 12K

Canon: Canon C50

Haivision: Haivision Falkon X2

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hammerspace: Hammerspace

Imagine Communications: Imagine Monitoring Solution

Marshall Electronics: CV625 PTZ/POV Camera

Mediagenix: Mediagenix Scheduling Automation

Miri Technologies: Miri X510

NUGEN Audio: DialogCheck

OpenVault: Vantage

Ross Video: Quorum One

Shure Inc.: DCA901 Planar Array Microphone

Sony Electronics: PXW-Z300 XDCAM Camcorder

Sony Electronics: HDC-F5500V 4K System Camera

Techex: tx iptv

TMT Insights: Focus

Videndum: Autocue PTZ Prompter

You can find TVBEurope's winners here.