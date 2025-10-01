Ikegami to Showcase IP Alternative To Conventional CCU at NAB Show New York

MAHWAH, N.J.—Ikegami will showcase its new IPX-100 IP extension unit as well as the latest developments in its camera and monitor portfolio at NAB Show New York 2025, Oct. 22-23, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York.

Making its first NAB Show New York appearance, the IPX-100 IP extension unit offers an alternative to the conventional base station or CCU for applications where IP interface of video, audio and intercom are planned from day one.

The IPX-100 is 2 units high by half 19-inch rack width, lightweight and well-suited for use in mobile production vehicles, REMI equipment rooms and wherever space is at a premium. For throw-down applications, it can be ordered with a carry handle.

The unit has the same robust camera head power capacity as the BSX-100, providing power via conventional SMPTE-hybrid fiber camera cable at a distance of up to 2.2 miles depending on camera model and configuration. An integral test signal generator allows IP system configuration before a camera head is connected.

An HD-SDI video monitoring output enables direct connection of a monitor to the IPX-100, facilitating initial setup. The IPX-100 supports NMOS IS-04 and IS-05 for operational management of the IP system.

Ikegami will also feature its UHL-X40, an ultra-compact box style UHD camera measuring 4.7 by 5 by 4.4 inches and weighing 2.4 pounds. It is designed for applications requiring an inconspicuous UHD camera.

The head is powered locally with 12 volts DC (just 28 watts) and connects with the compact CCU-X40 via up to 6.2 miles of duplex single-mode fiber carrying uncompressed RGB raw pixel data. Included with the fiber link is a 1G Ethernet trunk for external data, such as pan/tilt/zoom control.

The UHL-X40 incorporates three ⅔-inch UHD sensors with a global shutter pixel architecture that captures natural images even when shooting LED screens, clear of geometric distortion during still frame replay. The global shutter imagers also minimize artifacts when televising flash or strobe-illuminated stage environments.

The UHL-X40 achieves F10 sensitivity at 2160p59.94 and a signal-to-noise ratio of 62 decibels in HD. HDR and BT.2020 color reproduction are available as standard. The CCU-X40 can output two formats simultaneously, such as 2160p UHD and 1080i HD.

Ikegami will also feature its HDK-X500 portable system camera designed for use across a wide spectrum of applications, including pedestal-mounted studio operation, tripod-based sports coverage and shoulder-mounted location production. Features include three latest-generation ⅔-inch CMOS global shutter sensors plus automatic optical vignetting correction throughout the range of OVC-compatible B4 bayonet mount zoom lenses.

Back focus of RBF-compatible lenses can be adjusted from the OCP in the control room even when the camera head is in a remote location. Optimal control of ambient lighting, studio or outdoor is supported by the same neutral-density and color-compensation dual filter system used in Ikegami’s top-end UHK camera series.

The camera’s integral digital processor provides 16-axis color correction, allowing precise scene matching or creation of specific effects. HLG HDR is fully supported. Performance parameters include 1,000 TVL typical center resolution at 5% modulation, 62 dB typical signal-to-noise ratio and F11 sensitivity (1080i/59.94). The HDK-X500 is also capable of high-frame-rate capture at 1080i 119.88 Hz.

Ikegami will also show its ULE-217-HDR Full-HD HDR/SDR video quality monitor designed for use in studio control rooms, mobile production units and post-production suites. Space-efficient and energy-efficient, it is equipped with a 21.5-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel LED display, recently upgraded from 500 to 1,000 nits brightness. HLG and HDR10 high dynamic range and all commonly used resolutions from 480p up to UHD and 4096 x 2160p60 4K are supported.

It also will feature the HLM-2460W, a 24-inch Full-HD LCD monitor with a 1920×1200 pixel 10-bit resolution LCD panel with 1800:1 contrast ratio, 400 nits brightness and 3.4-inch front-to-back depth. Multiformat SDI, 3G-SDI, HDMI, Ethernet and VBS inputs are provided as standard.

See Ikegami at NAB Show New York booth 708.

More information is available on the company’s website.