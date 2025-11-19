Atomos Adds New Camera Control Features to Ninja TX

TOKYO—Atomos has announced a major firmware update that brings integrated camera control to the Ninja TX GO and Ninja TX — its new CFexpress-based monitor-recorders designed for creators who demand flexibility and precision on set. The company announced the new features at InterBEE 2025 where it is exhibiting in booth 8312.

Atomos’ latest monitor-recorders incorporate USB-C ports to enable camera control on supported cameras from Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Panasonic, Sony, Z CAM and other leading brands. Instead of struggling with the camera’s tiny on-body controls and menu, key camera functions can be easily managed from a much larger touchscreen monitor interface, including:

Start and stop recording without reaching for the camera.

Change essential settings (ISO, shutter, white balance)

Monitor and adjust from a more comfortable position (for example when the camera is mounted in a tight spot)

“The camera control functionality introduced on our Shinobi II and Shinobi 7 RX monitors has been hugely popular, and our engineering team has made it an even better experience on the new Ninja TX GO and Ninja TX monitor-recorders,” said Peter Barber, Atomos CEO. “The superior Ninja TX series onboard computer processing and Linux operating system give us the power to innovate faster and deliver more features to creators. This is a free update that makes it easier than ever to adjust camera settings, start shooting, and stay focused on the story, not the gear.”

With a 5-inch, 1500-nit HDR touchscreen, Ninja TX GO and Ninja TX offer a far superior monitoring experience than the camera’s built-in display, Atomos said. Both feature professional tools such as EL Zone, waveform, vectorscope, focus peaking, and more, giving content creators complete control over framing, exposure, and color accuracy on-set.

The Ninja TX series records directly to CFexpress Type B or external USB-C SSD storage and supports Apple ProRes, ProRes RAW, Avid DNx, and H.265/H.264 formats, providing flexibility across all post-production workflows.

Ninja TX GO is HDMI-only and can record up to 6Kp30 RAW, delivering exceptional image quality from today’s leading mirrorless and DSLR cameras. For those who need even more advanced options, Ninja TX, launched earlier this year, adds SDI input/output, AirGlu wireless timecode, and expanded 8Kp30 RAW recording.

Both Ninja TX GO and Ninja TX include built-in Wi-Fi functionality for seamless camera-to-cloud operation, including 20GB of free cloud storage, enabling direct upload to ATOMOSphere, Frame.io, Dropbox, and other services, or live streaming via NDI 6/HX3.

