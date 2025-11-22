Deadline Extended for 2025 Best in Market Awards

The deadline for entries for the 2025 Best in Market Awards has been extended to 23:59 PST on November 28, 2025.

The awards are open to companies that launched a product/service or brought new upgrades to an existing product/service in 2025.

They are comprised of three Future-brand categories: TV Tech, TVBEurope and and Radio World.

Winners will be promoted on the selected brand’s website, publications and newsletters as an official Best in Market award winner. They will also receive a fully-licensed winner’s badge that can be used to promote the product as a winner, both domestically and internationally.

All entrants - whether they are selected as a winner or not - will receive a nominee badge to promote their entry.

Entries must be submitted by 23:59 PST on Nov. 28, 2025. Winners will be announced in mid-December.

More details are available here.