Deadline Extended for 2025 Best in Market Awards
Submissions will be accepted up until 23:59 PST on Nov. 28
The deadline for entries for the 2025 Best in Market Awards has been extended to 23:59 PST on November 28, 2025.
The awards are open to companies that launched a product/service or brought new upgrades to an existing product/service in 2025.
They are comprised of three Future-brand categories: TV Tech, TVBEurope and and Radio World.
Winners will be promoted on the selected brand’s website, publications and newsletters as an official Best in Market award winner. They will also receive a fully-licensed winner’s badge that can be used to promote the product as a winner, both domestically and internationally.
All entrants - whether they are selected as a winner or not - will receive a nominee badge to promote their entry.
Entries must be submitted by 23:59 PST on Nov. 28, 2025. Winners will be announced in mid-December.
More details are available here.
