DJI Introduces Osmo Action 6 Camera With Variable Aperture

SHENZHEN, China—DJI today unveiled the Osmo Action 6, an all-in-one action camera featuring a variable aperture with a range from f/2.0 to f/4.0, the company’s custom 1/1.1-inch square CMOS sensor and 2.4-micrometer fusion large pixels.

The camera is a departure from action cameras designed with a fixed aperture, enabling users to select from multiple aperture modes to suit different shooting scenarios. With an f/2.0 maximum aperture, more light can enter the camera, improving image quality in low-light conditions.

The camera’s Auto mode enables the Osmo Action 6 to adjust its aperture automatically within each range to capture clear results. Starburst mode transforms city lights into starbursts, adding a creative effect to well-lit metro scenes, the company said.

Creators can achieve a shallow depth of field using the Macro Lens accessory (sold separately). With the Macro Lens attached, the minimum focus distance is reduced from 35 centimeters to just 11 cm, it said.

For wide shots, when the Osmo Action 6 FOV Boost Lens (sold separately) is attached, the camera automatically switches to FOV Boost mode, expanding the native 155-degree field of view to 182 degrees, it said.

The Osmo Action 6 1/1.1-inch square CMOS sensor offers up to 15.5 stops of dynamic range to achieve crisp detail in high-contrast settings. It also supports 4K recording at 120 frames per second in 4:3 aspect ratio.

With its larger sensor, larger aperture and new noise-reduction technology, the camera enables SuperNight mode to provide clarity at night, capturing detailed video up to 4K/60 fps in low-light conditions. DJI's 10-bit D-Log M color system preserves highlight and shadow detail for greater flexibility in postproduction. The Osmo Action 6 also provides an on-screen D-Log M preview for real-time color and exposure monitoring, it said.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Osmo Action 6 debuts the new 4K Custom mode, allowing users to shoot first and crop later in postproduction to frame video, making it possible to share creative videos across different social-media platforms.

The camera natively supports up to 4K/120 fps slow-motion recording and can intelligently generate up to 32x super slow-motion playback at 1080p. By interpolating frames recorded at 1080p/240 fps, the Osmo Action 6 achieves a slowdown effect equivalent to 960 fps when played back at 1080p/30 fps.

Other features include:

RockSteady 3.0/RockSteady 3.0+, HorizonBalancing and HorizonSteady stabilization mode: Reduces camera shake, corrects tilts to maintain the horizon level within plus or minus 45 degrees and eliminates roll axis shakes within 360 degrees to maintain a level horizon while ensuring 4K/60 fps high-definition quality.

Reduces camera shake, corrects tilts to maintain the horizon level within plus or minus 45 degrees and eliminates roll axis shakes within 360 degrees to maintain a level horizon while ensuring 4K/60 fps high-definition quality. 2x lossless zoom: Allows users to zoom in up to 2x without compromising 4K quality.

Allows users to zoom in up to 2x without compromising 4K quality. Natural wide field of view: Keeps a broad perspective while reducing vertical distortion.

Keeps a broad perspective while reducing vertical distortion. Film tone: customizes footage with a selection of six built-in film tones.

customizes footage with a selection of six built-in film tones. Portrait mode: Intelligently detects and prioritizes the subject while optimizing exposure for true-to-life skin tones.

Intelligently detects and prioritizes the subject while optimizing exposure for true-to-life skin tones. Subject centering and tracking: Intelligently tracks subjects to keep them in the center of the frame.

More information is available on the company’s website.