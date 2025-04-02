NAB Show: Adobe Launches Generative Extend AI for Premiere Pro

SAN JOSE—Adobe today announced the official launch of its Generative Extend AI tool for Premiere Pro. The feature—announced at its Adobe Max conference last fall, was originally rolled out in beta for Firefly—uses AI to instantly generate and expand the length of video and audio clips, and AI-powered Media Intelligence for quickly finding specific clips in terabytes of footage in seconds.

Adobe will showcase Generative Extend at Booth SL2210 in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center during the 2025 NAB Show, April 6-9.

With Generative Extend, which is powered by the Firefly Video Model and safe for commercial use, editors can now extend video in 4K and in landscape and vertical orientation—along with audio clips—transforming how they cover gaps in footage. After Effects now offers improved performance and 3D tools, and Frame.io delivers new upgrades for storage, transcription, and expanded support for document formats.

Adobe says its Generative Extend and Media Intelligence, some of the creative community’s most sought-after video capabilities, are now generally available, backed by years of research and insights from beta customers. Additional upgrades now generally available in Premiere Pro include AI-powered Caption Translation, which automates the work of generating multilingual captions, helping video pros effortlessly connect with audiences worldwide in seconds. Premiere Color Management, also now generally available, takes the guesswork out of color by transforming raw and log footage from nearly every camera into HDR and SDR the moment clips are imported. The new features, coupled with overall performance improvements, make editing in Premiere Pro faster and more efficient than ever.

"We’re so excited to see how the Premiere Pro community uses Generative Extend in 4K and AI-powered Media Intelligence to create stories that capture our imaginations," said Ashley Still, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Digital Media at Adobe. "By harnessing the power of Firefly and our advanced AI capabilities, we're transforming the video editing experience and enabling our customers to focus on what matters most to them – telling vivid, compelling stories."

New Version of After Effects

Today Adobe also introduced a new version of After Effects with a high-performance preview playback engine, powerful new 3D motion design tools and HDR monitoring. New Frame.io V4 upgrades include expanded storage that scales with teams—removing workflow fractures and ensuring creatives can share, manage and organize their work-in-progress and finished assets without limitations.

Generative Extend, now generally available in Premiere Pro in 4K and with support for vertical video, solves a common but frustrating challenge in video editing: a great clip that’s just a bit too short. Generative Extend is the first professional editing tool of its kind, lengthening clips to cover video or audio gaps in footage, smooth out transitions and hold shots longer for perfectly timed edits. Just click and drag to add photorealistic video and audio extensions—delivering unparalleled flexibility in timeline adjustments without sacrificing quality. Support for vertical video ensures editors can use Generative Extend to create and export social-first content without needing to manually re-frame shots.

Since its beta launch in October 2024, Adobe says customers have been using Generative Extend to extend B-roll footage to perfectly match narration timing, stretch establishing shots to create breathing room in fast-paced sequences, extend ambient audio to create seamless transitions between scenes and adjust timing without sacrificing composition or requiring additional footage.

Generative Extend is powered by the Firefly Video Model, which is commercially safe and IP-friendly. To promote transparency around AI-generated content, Content Credentials, which act like a “nutrition label” for digital media—are attached to Generative Extend outputs.

"Adobe’s new Firefly-powered video tools like Generative Extend have been transformative for our creative and post-production workflows,” said Justin Barnes, Executive Creative Director & Partner, Versus Creative Studio. “They seamlessly integrate into our existing pipeline, allowing us to rapidly experiment, iterate, and develop creative ideas faster than ever. The ability to automate time-consuming tasks has unlocked all new efficiencies and given back time to the creative process, allowing us to further push the limits of storytelling.”

Upgrades now generally available in Premiere Pro and After Effects empower filmmakers to navigate terabytes of footage in seconds, reach new audiences and streamline visual effects and motion graphics workflows.

For editors, Adobe says the AI-powered Media Intelligence feature in Premiere Pro fundamentally changes how they interact with their project footage and delivers game-changing time savings. Instead of painstaking manual searches, Media Intelligence automatically recognizes clip content—including objects, locations, camera angles or metadata like shoot date or camera type—so editors can find what they need when they need it.

“I’m really excited by the AI products that Adobe is developing for filmmakers—especially new features like Media Intelligence, which helps me get to the edit that much faster,” said Ernie Gilbert, filmmaker and editor of A24’s “Opus.” “As an editor, it’s my job to stay on top of new technologies that help give us more time to focus on the creative process with my collaborators down the pipeline. These tools will help remove some of the tedium of the process, allowing us to focus on what’s ultimately going to affect the audience most.”

Additional upgrades now generally available in Premiere Pro include:

AI-powered Caption Translation can translate subtitles into 27 different languages in seconds. Captions are more important than ever as filmmakers scale their content for reach, engagement and accessibility globally—but until now, editors have been slowed down by manual translations, disrupting their workflows and adding expenses.

can translate subtitles into 27 different languages in seconds. Captions are more important than ever as filmmakers scale their content for reach, engagement and accessibility globally—but until now, editors have been slowed down by manual translations, disrupting their workflows and adding expenses. Color Management offers an entirely new color system that enables higher fidelity and more consistent color than ever before, automatically transforming log footage from nearly every camera into HDR and SDR. This enables an editor to get started faster with beautiful footage—and makes it easier than ever to create great videos with perfect skin tones, more vibrant color and improved dynamic range.

Upgrades now generally available in After Effects include:

High-Performance Preview Playback makes playback of an entire composition quicker than ever, on any computer.

makes playback of an entire composition quicker than ever, on any computer. An expanded range of 3D tools like Animated Environment Lights offers faster and more realistic 3D compositing.

like offers faster and more realistic 3D compositing. HDR Monitoring makes it easy to accurately play back and work with high dynamic range content for brighter and more vivid motion design work.

New for Frame.io

Expanded storage in Frame.io V4, which scales with creative teams, makes it possible to collaborate on massive amounts of media all in the same place—eliminating the need to fracture workflows by storing files across a variety of cloud platforms. At a time when many creative teams are struggling to deliver content at scale and keep pace with demand, Frame.io V4 empowers teams to store, manage, collaborate and distribute everything from scripts, location stills, source media and more all within a single platform.

Additional upgrades in Frame.io include:

Expanded text document review tools for collaborating on scripts, briefs, budgets, proposals, treatments, storyboards and other artifacts.

for collaborating on scripts, briefs, budgets, proposals, treatments, storyboards and other artifacts. Transcription generation (beta) makes it easy to quickly transcribe video and audio files in Frame.io, with one-click navigation and text search and the option to export to multiple format types.

(beta) makes it easy to quickly transcribe video and audio files in Frame.io, with one-click navigation and text search and the option to export to multiple format types. Watermarking helps protect work-in-progress content with custom text watermarks on videos, images, and documents.

helps protect work-in-progress content with custom text watermarks on videos, images, and documents. Access Groups (beta) for enterprise customers help Account Administrators of large teams automate bulk user access across Workspaces and Projects, dramatically reducing the time they spend managing permissions. New enterprise security features also include the ability to restrict access to selected folders.