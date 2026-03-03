Moments Lab To Feature Agentic AI For Video Workflows At 2026 NAB Show

Moments Lab will showcase its Discovery Agent that enables users to search their media libraries or single video files using conversational prompts.

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France—Moments Lab will showcase the latest multimodal and agentic AI capabilities of its Video Discovery Platform that accelerates at-scale content search, creation and distribution workflows for video teams at the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention center.

Moments Lab’s Discovery Agent enables users to search their media library through conversational prompts that describe what they need just as they would to a colleague. The agent returns relevant clips, quotes and precise moments across entire libraries or within a single long-form video.

“We’ve seen rapid user uptake of the Discovery Agent at more than 50%, and the feedback we’re getting is that it’s a ‘life-changing’ tool,’” said Phil Petitpont, CEO and co-founder of Moments Lab. “The true impact of the Discovery Agent is its velocity. You simply ask for what you need in plain language and get precise, contextual results in seconds. The agent even makes suggestions to help fill narrative gaps. It’s truly transforming how creative teams work.”

Moments Lab’s Discovery Agent is now available. Other new features that will be demonstrated at the show include:

Agentic Ecosystem: Beyond Discovery Agent, Moments Lab will demonstrate how agentic workflows are deployed to enable agent-to-agent interactions and what’s possible with Agent-to-Agent (A2A) and Model Context Protocol (MCP).

Projects: New collaborative workspaces for producers, editors and digital teams to work with specific media within the Moments Lab Video Discovery Platform.

Moments Gateway: A lightweight application that bridges on-premises production and archive storage to cloud systems to enable AI-powered video search.

Native panels for Avid Media Composer and DaVinci Resolve: Joining Moments Lab’s existing Adobe Premiere Pro in-edit capabilities to eliminate manual EDL workflows and dramatically reduce download times. Editors can search, preview and access AI-indexed footage from their Moments Lab libraries directly within their NLE.

Taken together, these advancements create a continuous flow from archive to rough cut to final delivery, reducing handoffs, shortening turnaround times and enabling creative teams to focus on storytelling rather than file management.To support organizations moving beyond experimentation toward full-scale adoption, Moments Lab is also introducing a dedicated Agentic Transformation package. Designed to accelerate the deployment of agentic workflows, the package removes three critical barriers to entry: strategic advisory to help teams define where and how to begin their agentic journey; technical deployment support to facilitate migration and ensure agents fully understand and interact with proprietary media libraries; and support of AI indexing costs to enable sustainable, large-scale implementation.

See Moments Lab at 2026 NAB Show booth N1011.

More information is available on the company’s website .