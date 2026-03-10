IAB Tech Lab Announces Content Monetization Protocol for AI LLMs

As AI chatbots and services continue to roil the digital advertising market, the IAB Tech Lab has announced a significant new effort to create a clearer commercial framework around how AIs use content.

It has released a CoMP (Content Monetization Protocol), a proposed industry standard that is designed to ensure AI systems have commercial agreements with publishers before crawling or using their content.

The launch comes at a time when publishers face steep referral traffic declines and the industry looks for clearer monetization and licensing frameworks around the content powering LLMs.

The CoMP (Content Monetization Protocol) Specification v1.0 is available for Public Comment until April 9, 2026, to gather industry feedback and support broad adoption.

“AI systems require chips, power, and information. Information is the only input in that equation that does not yet have a consistent commercial infrastructure around it,” said Anthony Katsur, CEO, IAB Tech Lab. “If we expect high-quality content to continue fueling AI-driven products, we need clear terms of engagement and a mechanism that supports compensation, accountability, and long-term sustainability. CoMP is designed to help the industry move in that direction.”

Publishers have experienced significant traffic declines in recent years, including reductions in search referral traffic exceeding 50 percent in some cases. The CoMP framework is intended to provide a foundation for a global information market that enables new revenue opportunities tied to AI usage, while supporting fair compensation for quality, timely content. At the same time, the framework is designed to mitigate risk for AI systems that depend on ongoing access to reliable, well-structured information.

The CoMP framework is designed to work across direct licensing arrangements and third-party marketplaces, allowing Content Owners and AI systems to implement a single standardized protocol rather than building proprietary integrations for each platform. By establishing a consistent method for signaling permissions and commercial terms before content is accessed, CoMP reduces bespoke technical work, lowers operational overhead, and supports scalable adoption across the ecosystem.

The IAB Tech Lab stressed that the CoMP is not a replacement for strong access controls. The framework assumes that content owners have established robust blocking strategies at the delivery point, such as their Edge Compute or Content Delivery Network (CDN). With that foundation in place, the protocol creates a standardized path from restrictions to a structured and mutually beneficial commercial market.

As part of the launch, several industry participants expressed support for a standardized approach to content monetization in AI environments.

“At The Weather Company, we believe the future of the industry depends on human-centric, AI-driven innovation that prioritizes the end user,” said Julianne Jennings, senior director of content and product, The Weather Company. “Our collaboration with the IAB Tech Lab on the CoMP framework is a critical step in establishing a foundation for secured data collaboration that benefits the entire ecosystem. By creating a standardized path for commercial agreements, we ensure our high-fidelity weather data remains effortlessly accessible across activation channels—empowering buyers and driving performance outcomes while maintaining the trust and accuracy our users rely on every day."

“We know the best AI products require the best inputs and the AI economy will need more quality content in the future, not less,” said Jon Roberts, Chief Innovation Officer, People Inc. “A global information economy needs global standards and we have been a supporter of the IAB CoMP initiative from the beginning. We support global standards that help all creators get paid fairly.”

“The first release of the CoMP API marks an important step toward establishing interoperable, transparent standards for fair value exchange in the AI ecosystem, recognizing that AI systems depend on high-quality, trusted content. As an early contributor, we believe scalable, robust compensation frameworks — alongside visibility and attribution for content usage — are essential to sustaining high-quality journalism and premium content in the AI era,” said Achim Schlosser, VP Global Data Standards, Bertelsmann.

"Publishers should be compensated for the use of their intellectual property – and for the real investment required to produce quality content,” said Rob Beeler, of Beeler.Tech, a Publisher-focused Ad Ops community. “While much remains to be figured out about how LLMs will work with publishers, CoMP provides a necessary framework for those discussions, helping us move faster from theory to practice and better protect the future of publishing.“