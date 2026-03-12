Disney+ Goes Vertical with Verts

In a notable example of how important mobile users and vertical video on social media platforms like TikTok and YouTube has become to the media industry, Disney+ is launching Verts, new vertical video offering that the company calls the first phase of bringing more vertical video content to the platform.

The launch follows earlier experiments with vertical video on Disney+ and the launch of Verts on ESPN Unlimited in August. Disney formally announced plans to launch Verts in January at Disney’s 2026 Global Tech & Data Showcase.

Disney said that those tests produced increased viewer engagement and that the launch this week is just the first phase of its plans for vertical video.

Article continues below

Initially, Verts is focused on content discovery. At launch users can access Verts with a tap of the new Verts icon in the navigation bar on mobile that allows them to enter a vertical video feed. They can then swipe through a stream of scenes and moments from movies and shows on Disney+, and seamlessly add to their Watchlist or jump directly into playback, Disney reported.

“With the latest streaming hits and an incredible catalog spanning more than 100 years of storytelling, we’re making it easier for fans to discover what to watch next,” Disney announced. “Verts offers a fun, fast way to explore that catalog right from the moment users open the app. It brings the magic of Disney’s storytelling into a format that feels modern, engaging, and tailor-made for how fans already enjoy discovering video on mobile devices.”

Looking forward, Disney said that its teams are “exploring and experimenting with ways to expand far beyond content discovery. Over time, Verts will play a key role in fans’ everyday experience on Disney+. At launch, this includes driving discoverability across Disney’s entertainment catalog, with opportunities in the future to add content from creators that reflects our fandoms, plus other storytelling formats, content types, and personalized experiences.”