Canal+Taps Google Cloud For AI-Powered Content Discovery, Personalization and Production

PARIS and SUNNYVALE, Calif.—Canal+ and Google Cloud have have announced a new multi-year deal and partnership focusing on artificial intelligence solutions for content discovery, personalization, production and other features.

Starting in June 2026, Canal+ will deploy Google Cloud's latest generative AI technologies across European and African markets where the Canal+ App is available to create tailor‑made entertainment experiences.

"We are pleased to leverage Google Cloud's most advanced AI technologies to drive Canal+'s technical innovation,” explained Stéphane Baumier, CTO of Canal+. “Building on a long-standing collaboration with Google, this strategic partnership paves the way for limitless possibilities. Content video indexing for Canal+ at scale gives the group a significant edge, notably by enabling us to deliver sharper discovery and truly enhanced personalized journeys on the Canal+ App across all our markets. Creativity is the cornerstone of Canal+'s content production. We are excited to push creative boundaries by providing creators with tools that enable AI-generated video scenes, impossible to produce using traditional methods."

Matt Renner, president, chief revenue officer of Google Cloud added that "the entertainment industry is at a pivotal inflection point where the intersection of creativity and compute power defines market leadership. Our deepened collaboration with Canal+ is a testament to a shared culture of relentless innovation. By leveraging Google Cloud's generative AI technologies, Canal+ is not just adopting tools; they are architecting the future of media and fundamentally transforming the entertainment landscape on a global scale."

Using Google Cloud's technologies, Canal+ will accelerate the content video indexing of its extensive content library. The new content classification will provide the global media and entertainment group with an in-depth multimodal database combining sound, video, and text data.

This increased granularity in content classification, will enable smarter, more personalized content recommendations on the homepage of the Canal+ App, matching each subscriber's preferences according to their viewing habits. This will make it easier than ever for subscribers to discover even more content they love on Canal+.

Canal+'s multimodal database of video-content will also pave the way for a wide range of opportunities, from enhanced content discovery to entirely new business models, the two companies reported.

In addition, Canal+ will also use Veo3, Google's new genAI video technology, to provide its production partners and creative teams with tools that will unlock the creative ambitions of their talent, for instance, previsualizing a scene before shooting it or recreating historical moments from a single archival photo.

The partnership guarantees a very secure technical environment, where rights, assets ownership are deeply protected. Using these tools & platform, Canal+'s partners will have full control of their production and editorial decision, with opportunities to try new approaches while ensuring cost control, thanks to significantly shorter experimentation cycles. This secure technical platform and tools will be made available to production who wish to use it in films supported by Canal+.