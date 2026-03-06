Netflix Ads Suite Expands Capabilities With New Full-Funnel Features

After launching the Netflix Ads Suite last year, Netflix has announced that it is continuing to add new ways for brands to buy and measure ads on Netflix. The new capabilities allow advertisers to tap into new targeting capabilities, better manage how often ads appear across streamers, and reach specific audiences at scale on our ad-supported plan.

The improvements include new targeting integrations with Amazon and Yahoo DSPs and the rollout of its own Conversion API (CAPI) to help advertisers validate full-funnel outcomes. In the announcement , Netflix also highlighted its early testing work with Tinuiti, the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency in the U.S.

Starting in Q2 in the U.S.— and rolling out to other ad-supported countries later this year—Netflix reported that clients will have new ways to connect with the right audiences on Netflix through expanded targeting capabilities via Amazon DSP and Yahoo DSP.

More specifically, advertisers will now be able to leverage Amazon Audiences to inform their programmatic buys on Netflix. Built from trillions of Amazon's proprietary shopping, streaming, and browsing signals, the segments are built on real audience behavior. They help advertisers reach relevant Netflix members based on their lifestyles, interests, and products they are actively shopping for. By applying Amazon’s exclusive signals to Netflix’s highly engaged viewers, advertisers can reach the right audiences and drive even stronger performance, Netflix reported.

When buying through Yahoo DSP, advertisers can now also activate deterministic Yahoo DSP audiences on Netflix deals. These audiences are powered by hundreds of millions of global Yahoo interest, behavioral, purchase, and life stage signals. This gives advertisers another way to connect their message to the right Netflix member, making campaigns feel more timely and relevant for our viewers.

To address the growing demand among advertisers for full-funnel solutions, Netflix also reported that it now offers its own Conversion API (CAPI) tools. Netflix’s API is designed to help advertisers prove outcomes and will leverage real-time insights to optimize campaigns.

Earlier this year, the streamer partnered with Tinuiti, the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency in the U.S., on early testing and saw great attribution results. The campaigns outperformed benchmarks by more than 75% across financial services, ed tech, and retail clients.