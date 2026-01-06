CES: Akta's AI-First Video Platform Adds New Capabilities

LAS VEGAS—At the start of CES 2026, Akta has announced a number of new features and capabilities for its AI-First video platform that are designed to deliver premium viewer experiences and provide media companies with more efficient operations.

The new capabilities also aim to help companies do more with less while still offering world-class experiences, the company reported.

The platform, which is built on Google Gemini, is an AI-first platform that doesn’t simply add AI to existing solutions. Rather, AI designed into the workflow, from how content is processed and prepared, to how it’s delivered, monitored, and monetized, the company said. That helps customers turn video operations into something smarter and more automated—where the platform can anticipate needs, accelerate decision-making, and eliminate the manual work that slows teams down.

New capabilities and features that were announced at CES include, AI-Powered Search, a Gemini-powered intelligence layer that lets broadcasters and media publishers find, understand, and act on content instantly, across live, VOD, archives, metadata, transcripts, and more.

Instead of hunting through folders, imperfect metadata, and fragmented systems, teams can search in plain English and get exact clips, segments, and answers with the context needed to take action.

More specifically, Akta said AI-Powered Search can:

Search inside video (speech + on-screen context) to find moments, quotes, names, topics, and events

Auto-generate and normalize metadata so results improve over time (even for back catalog)

Return precise segments, not just full programs—ready for clipping, publishing, or syndication

Recommend next steps (e.g., “create highlights,” “package a FAST block,” “publish to socials,” “flag compliance”).

Akta reported that the upgrades would an important impact on operations, the value of content, revenue, compliance and other areas because it:

Cuts hours of manual logging and review into minutes

Speeds newsroom + production workflows (find the soundbite, pull the clip, publish fast)

Reduces dependency on tribal knowledge (“who knows where that segment is?”)

Makes your archive usable—turning years of content into a living library ● Improves discoverability for niche and regional content (especially multilingual) Enables faster content packaging for FAST, OTT, and social distribution

Faster clip creation = more inventory and more sponsor-friendly moments ● Better metadata = better targeting, better ad performance

Easier audit trails for rights, compliance, and accessibility workflows

AI-enabled content optimization.

Also at CES, Akta is showcasing AI-enabled content optimization—a Gemini-powered capability that automatically improves quality, efficiency, and performance for every piece of content across live, FAST, and VOD.

Instead of relying on static presets and manual tuning, AI-enabled content optimization means that the platform continuously analyzes content complexity, audience devices, network conditions, and playback performance—then intelligently optimizes how each asset is prepared, delivered, and monetized.

More specifically, it helps operational teams:

Optimize encoding parameters dynamically (bitrate ladders, buffering, quality targets) to reduce bandwidth without sacrificing perceptual quality

Auto-improve metadata and packaging for better discoverability, recommendations, and faster publishing

Adapt delivery strategies based on real playback outcomes (startup time, rebuffering, QoE signals)

Identify and fix underperforming assets (quality issues, loudness inconsistencies, caption gaps, broken markers, malformed metadata)

Recommend the next best action (create highlights, repackage for FAST, localize, adjust ad break strategy, prioritize content).

This helps improve the viewer experience, reduce costs and provide more value to the content with these capabilities:

Faster startup, fewer stalls, and more consistent quality across devices

Higher engagement for live events and premium programming

Reduced bandwidth and compute through smarter encoding and delivery decisions

Less manual QA and fewer “fire drills” after issues hit production

Automated packaging and performance-driven recommendations turn more of your library into monetizable programming

Faster turnaround for clips, segments, and localized versions.

Akta customers include CBS, Nexstar, Fox TV Stations, Discovery Latam, and TelevisaUnivision. More information is available here.