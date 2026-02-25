Adobe's New Firefly QuickCut Gives Video Editors a Starting Point

Adobe has announced a new feature in its Firefly video editor that uses AI to give content creators a starting point for their raw video footage. Firefly is Adobe’s toolkit of gen AI models and is available in a growing list of Adobe platforms.

Quick Cut for the Firefly video editor allows creators to upload their own b-roll or generate new footage and instantly turn it into a structured first cut.

“We designed Quick Cut to give video creators a clear starting point they can shape, refine and make their own,” the company said in a blog post. “It’s a fast way to get from ‘I have clips’ to ‘I have an edit I can work with.’”

By uploading footage and including a brief description to the Firefly video editor (i.e., interview, product demo, travel vlog, etc.), Quickcut uses the description to deliver a narrative-first assembly or offers an option for more guidance. Editors can also input a shot list or a script when for more precision.

Users can also select a specific aspect ratio; choose automatic pacing or set a specific duration and even add an optional B-roll track to keep supporting footage organized.

Quick Cut’s workflow is especially powerful for experimentation such as generating multiple directions from images and video clips, according to Adobe.

From now until March 16, Adobe is offering unlimited image and Firefly video generations up to 2K resolution in the Adobe Firefly app. The offer applies to customers on Firefly Pro, Firefly Premium, 4,000-credit, 7,000-credit, and 50,000-credit plans , and includes unlimited generations with image models, including Google Nano Banana Pro, GPT Image Generation, Runway Gen-4 Image, as well as Adobe's Firefly image and video models.