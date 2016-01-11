Panavision and Ludwig Kameraverleih Announce Distribution Deal

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIF. (Jan. 11, 2016) - Panavision, the entertainment industry's leading designer, manufacturer and rental provider of high-precision optics and camera systems, has reached a distribution agreement with Ludwig Kameraverleih in Germany. The highly regarded rental facility will now be able to provide filmmakers in the region with Panavision's extensive range of spherical and anamorphic lenses, including the popular Primo 70 series for larger sensor digital cameras. This partnership deepens Ludwig's portfolio of filmmaking gear and broadens Panavision's reach.

"It was important for Panavision to find a respected partner like Ludwig Kamera that shares our attention to customer service and detail," says Jeff Allen, Panavision's managing director for Europe. "Distributing our high-performance optics for digital cameras through Ludwig allows us to support filmmakers more effectively and efficiently in the region, which has seen a spike in production."

Regional and national government entities have taken progressive steps to make Germany an attractive location for international productions. Increased funding and the recent announcement of the expansion of Studio Babelsberg are just a few incentives designed to draw filmmakers to the area. Ludwig Kamera has locations throughout Germany, including Berlin, Cologne, Munich, Leipzig, Hamburg and Erfurt.

Martin Ludwig, founder and CEO of Ludwig Kameraverleih, and his highly skilled team have in-depth background knowledge of the German film and TV industry and are known for their high-quality equipment and services. "Teaming up with Panavision is an important milestone for us" says Ludwig. "It broadens our possibilities of service, and allows us to support national as well as international projects with the widest and best range of equipment available."

Panavision has been an integral part of the motion picture and television industry for 60 years, servicing many of the big screen's most iconic films including Ben Hur, Lawrence of Arabia, and 2001: A Space Odyssey, to more recent hits as Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Spectre, and Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, among many others.

Panavision currently operates offices in key European cities, including Warsaw, Prague, Paris, Rhône-Alpes, Marseille, Brussels, Dublin, Belfast, Manchester and London, as well as fosters a network of distributors in Rome, Milan, Budapest, Madrid and Barcelona and now Germany.

For more information, visit www.panavision.com.