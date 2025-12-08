MediaKind to Acquire Harmonic’s Video Business for $145M

DENVER—MediaKind, a global provider of cloud-based video streaming technology announced today that it is acquiring the video business of Harmonic Inc. for approximately $145 million. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions, MediaKind said.

The acquisition comes two years after Harmonic announced its plans to put its video business on the block. Although at the time, the company had been seeing a decline in the revenues of its video division, recently it has seen steady growth driven largely by its video SaaS service, which reported record revenues of $16.1 million in its most recent quarter.

Harmonic entered the video business with the acquisition of Omneon, a provider of storage and transcoding technology in 2010. MediaKind was rebranded from Ericsson Media Solutions in 2018.

MediaKind says the transaction will create “a world-class independent SaaS streaming infrastructure provider by combining two established video technology organizations with complementary strengths in SaaS streaming, appliance platforms, and cloud AV workloads.

It says the combined company will serve a blue-chip customer base, generate more than $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), over $150 million in annual appliance revenue, and, as a business 100% focused on video, create an enhanced foundation for long-term growth. The company adds that it expects the transaction is expected “to strengthen financial and operational stability, giving customers greater confidence in the continuity and reliability of their video-infrastructure partner as the market evolves.”

“This combination would represent a meaningful step forward in our long-term strategy and reflect our commitment to supporting customers with enhanced product solutions,” said Allen Broome, CEO of MediaKind. “By joining Harmonic’s Video Business with MediaKind, we would strengthen our ability to invest across our entire portfolio, led by an expanded and complementary research and development platform that will significantly accelerate innovation. Together, we would create the leading independent streaming infrastructure company, giving customers a stronger, more reliable partner to power the future of video.”

Nimrod Ben-Natan, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic added, “This strategic transaction will, if completed, advance the growth strategies of both companies. It would allow Harmonic to zero in on its core Broadband segment, while ensuring the Video Business, its customers and dedicated employees become part of an organization committed to the future of video delivery. We are incredibly proud of our Video team’s accomplishments and look forward to the next chapter of this business’s growth under MediaKind.”