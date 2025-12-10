Lawo, SMPTE To Conduct ST 2110 Practical Lab
The SMPTE ST 2110 Practical Lab will help the industry as it migrates from SDI to IP transport
RASTATT, Germany—Lawo and the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) have partnered to launch the SMPTE ST 2110 Practical Lab, an immersive training program to assist the industry’s transition to IP-based workflows.
The Practical Lab, hosted at Lawo headquarters in Rastatt, Germany, offers a hands-on environment to design, synchronize and troubleshoot live-production IP networks, the company said.
The lab builds on SMPTE’s education path, which includes:
- Introduction to SMPTE ST 2110 (Independent study.) — Ongoing enrollment throughout 2026. https://www.smpte.org/introduction-to-st2110
- Understanding SMPTE ST 2110 (Instructor-led, virtual/online.) — In-depth technical exploration of ST 2110 with peer learning through an online flipped classroom model. https://www.smpte.org/virtual-course/st2110
- SMPTE ST 2110 Boot Camp (Intensive instructor-led, virtual/online training) — The next Boot Camp session to be held in January. https://www.smpte.org/smpte-st-2110-boot-camp-january
Once media professionals who have completed these courses can apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios using Lawo solutions, including A__mic8 audio stagebox, .edge SDI/IP gateway, VSM, HOME management platform and HOME Apps.
Key dates include:
- Understanding SMPTE ST 2110 (Virtual): Dec. 2–18.
- SMPTE ST 2110 Boot Camp: Jan. 12, 2026, to April 30, 2026.
- Practical Lab: Booked after the Boot Camp or SMPTE ST 2110 course and offered remotely during a one-day self-paced list of hands-on exercises.
“The transition to IP is one of the most significant evolutions in broadcast technology,” said Wim Van Roy, educational architect at Lawo and 2025 education director at SMPTE. “By partnering with SMPTE and the wider industry to deliver this Practical Lab, we’re empowering professionals to confidently design and operate ST 2110 workflows—supporting the industry’s future towards dynamic media facilities powered by SMPTE ST 2110 standards.”
More information about the Practical Lab is available online.
