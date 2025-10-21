OpenDrives Inks Agreement With Versatile Distribution Services

LOS ANGELES—OpenDrives has signed a new distribution partnership deal with Versatile Distribution Services (VDS) to strengthen its channel and streamline how its Atlas data storage and management solution reach the market.

The collaboration combines OpenDrives’ software-defined storage expertise with VDS’ experience as a full-service technology distributor and systems integrator in logistics, staging and channel-enablement capabilities, OpenDrives said.

“Our new agreement with VDS significantly changes the way that we bring our data storage solutions to market,” OpenDrives Chief Operating Officer Trevor Morgan said. “OpenDrives’ focus and expertise is on the software aspects of these solutions. With their proven hardware distribution capabilities, VDS enables us to match our software with a wide range of hardware options, and as such, provides our partners and customers with just-in-time acquisition of those platforms. We can now offer a much-simplified purchasing process so that our partners and customers can focus on what really matters: managing and benefitting from their expansive corporate data.”

OpenDrives channel partners can now source the company’s certified Atlas hardware architectures, which include Eos and Ceres, directly through VDS. This will simplify procurement, shorten lead times and ensure increased sales and higher customer satisfaction, the company said.

Customers get faster access to the Atlas software and to OpenDrives customer support. Resellers benefit from streamlined quoting, fulfillment and support processes that make it easier to deliver OpenDrives solutions to users.

“Our partnership with OpenDrives makes it easier for channel partners to deliver enterprise-grade storage without the usual complexity,” said Amy Wade, vice president of sales at VDS. “By combining OpenDrives’ software-defined Atlas platform with our integration and fulfillment expertise, we’re giving resellers access to pre-configured systems that are tested and ready to deploy.”

More information is available on the OpenDrives and Versatile Distribution Services websites.

See OpenDrives in booth 249 at NAB Show New York, Oct. 22-23 at the Javits Center in Manhattan.