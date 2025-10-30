There’s More to Selecting the Right IP Transport Than Technical Specs

There’s little doubt IP-based production and contribution continue on a rapid upward trajectory in the Media & Entertainment Industry.

Offering clear advantages like flexibility, cost-efficiency and scalability, IP transport of media essences and metadata throughout studios and in other production settings has become the go-to technology for many media organizations looking for an effective alternative to SDI or a way to augment their existing baseband infrastructure.

However, choosing which IP transport makes the most sense as well as the IP contribution link solution best suited to a given application can be complicated. From a technology point of view alone, literally hundreds of data points must be compared to arrive at a solid decision. And that’s only part of the story.

The other part –and some might say an even more fundamental aspect—is consideration of the non-technical factors that go into selecting the right IP transport and contribution link technology. Things as seemingly unrelated as the revenue potential of a given production or ideal deployment of production personnel can play significant roles in making the right decision about what IP alternatives are best.

Non-Technical Factors While anticipated revenue establishes financial guardrails for all other considerations that factor into decision making, the financial equation actually starts with the size of the event in the case of remote mobile production or live studio shows to be produced in a brick-and-mortar facility.

The bigger the event and corresponding audience size, the greater the budget ad agencies and brands will spend on commercial placement. For example, the average price of a 30-second spot during the most recent Super Bowl—watched by a global audience—averaged $8 million. In contrast, a 30-second commercial during a local University football game could cost around a thousand dollars.

While a rather extreme example, the difference clearly illustrates how size and audience dictate revenue potential, which determines production budget and ultimately the technology—including IP transport and contribution technology—from which to choose.

Many other non-technical considerations factor into selecting the appropriate IP transport and contribution technology for a given project or facility. For instance, how personnel are deployed to support a preferred workflow plays a role as well.

Will everyone be on site for a remote live production, or will only select personnel, such as camera operators and an engineer in charge, be remote while others work from a brick-and-mortar production control room (PCR)? Or will even those PCR personnel work remotely from their homes or offices via their laptops, an internet connection and a cloud instance with virtual production tools?

Ross Video has recently published a new white paper, “How to Select the Right IP Transport,” which examines these and other important considerations that go into selecting the right IP transport and contribution alternative.

A perfect companion for “ The Future of Signal Transport in Media " white paper that Ross Video published last year, the latest work offers guidance on what to consider in addition to the technical characteristics of various alternatives when selecting the IP transport and contribution solution that makes the most sense for any given media organization.