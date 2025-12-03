HBO Max Plans Significant Expansion of European Footprint

MUNICH and MILAN—Warner Bros. Discovery said HBO Max is expanding into Germany, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Liechtenstein on Jan. 13, 2026, and that the service will launch in the U.K. and Ireland in early 2026.

The plans mark a major expansion of the service into key European countries, bringing HBO Max to millions of new viewers.

“We are thrilled to bring HBO Max and the stories that stick with you to new countries across Europe this January,” JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games at Warner Bros. Discovery, said. “With our strongest lineup of U.S. and local HBO series yet, blockbuster local and international movies and the Olympic Winter Games, it is the perfect time to make HBO Max available directly to subscribers. It has never been easier to enjoy the most talked-about series, hit movies, unmissable live sports and extraordinary real-life stories.”

HBO Max launched first in the U.S. in 2020 and has since expanded across Latin America, Europe, Central Asia and Asia Pacific. The service is set to launch in the U.K. and Ireland in early 2026, completing its European roll-out. For Q3 2025, Warner Bros. Discovery reported 128 million streaming subscribers.

As part of the expansion, the company also announced a vibrant slate of local HBO original programming from Germany and Italy.

In addition, subscribers can add the sports add-on to unlock Eurosport’s acclaimed coverage and premium sports programming. This includes every tennis match from the Australian Open and Roland-Garros, as well as more than 300 days of live cycling including every stage in full of cycling’s iconic Tour de France. In Germany and Italy, viewers will have access to the winter sports season, including World Championships and World Cup events, and viewers in Italy will benefit from FA Cup and UFC coverage,