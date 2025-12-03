Riedel, Haivision Partner on Wireless Video Transmission Solutions

On Nov. 11, German public broadcaster WDR used two of Riedel's Easy5G base stations to provide reliable coverage of the start of the Cologne Carnival season.

WUPPERTAL, Germany—Riedel Communications is partnering with Haivision, a global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Through this partnership, selected Haivision products will be offered as part of Riedel’s Managed Technology services. By combining Haivision’s ultra-low-latency live video transmission systems with Riedel’s Easy5G Private 5G solution, customers will be able to source comprehensive wireless video solutions from a single provider – including planning, operation, and support delivered by Riedel’s Managed Technology team, the companies said.

“With Haivision, we are expanding our rental offerings with powerful and proven real-time video transmission systems that perfectly complement our Easy5G technology,” said Jaqueline Voss, Director Strategy and Innovations, Riedel Communications. “Bundled in a one-stop shop, this creates strong synergies and streamlined processes that dramatically reduce production efforts for our customers.”

The joint setup made its debut on Nov. 11 at German public broadcaster WDR’s live broadcast marking the start of the Cologne Carnival season. Two Easy5G base stations provided reliable coverage across the entire Heumarkt, one of Cologne’s largest public squares.

Two of WDR’s 10 cameras were equipped with Haivision’s 5G mobile video transmitters— one stationary wireless camera aimed at the audience, and one mobile unit used for live interviews and dynamic stage shots. The transmitters converted the SDI signals to IP and delivered them with stable, low-latency performance over the Easy5G Private 5G network to the Haivision StreamHub receivers in the OB truck.

“The deployment at Cologne Carnival was an excellent kickoff for our collaboration,” said Peter Maag, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Haivision. “Together with WDR, we were able to showcase the flexibility of combining our mobile video encoders with Riedel’s Easy5G solution—enabling exceptionally low latency and stable wireless camera workflows over a Private 5G network.”

“Easy5G also has the power to support additional applications on the same network,” Voss added. “In the future, production crews could use intercom functions via Virtual SmartPanels directly on their smartphones—over the same Easy5G network that is simultaneously carrying the wireless video streams.”