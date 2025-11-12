Alfalite Partners with Adistec to Expand Presence in the Americas
Adistec will distribute and promote Alfalite’s full range of LED solutions for broadcast, virtual production, live events, and corporate workspaces
HUELVA, Spain—Alfalite, Europe’s only LED screen manufacturer, has announced a strategic partnership with Adistec Corp, a leading distributor of infrastructure, software, and professional media solutions in Latin America and the United States.
Alfalite reported that the alliance marks a major step in Alfalite’s expansion strategy across the Media & Entertainment market in the Americas, bringing its high-performance LED display technology closer to broadcasters, production companies, and live event professionals throughout the region.
Under the new deal, Adistec will distribute and promote Alfalite’s full range of LED solutions for broadcast, virtual production (VP XR), live events, and corporate workspaces, leveraging its extensive regional network and more than two decades of expertise in channel development, logistics, and professional services.
“We are delighted to partner with Adistec to accelerate our growth in such dynamic markets,” said Luis Garrido, executive director at Alfalite. “Their proven experience in business development and their regional coverage provide an excellent platform to extend our LED technology to new customers and projects across the Americas.”
Marcelo Gardelin, strategic alliances director at Adistec Corp, added: “Alfalite stands out for its engineering excellence, innovation, and reliability. Its LED portfolio perfectly complements our existing offer for broadcast, production, corporate, and live event applications.”
