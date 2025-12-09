Cadent Acquires YouTube Measurement Firm VuePlanner

NEW YORK—Novocap’s Cadent has acquired VuePlanner, a YouTube video ad planning, optimization, and measurement company in a deal that will help Cadent expand its capabilities and give advertisers broader access to video inventory with a single, end-to-end platform.

“This acquisition fortifies Cadent's commitment to building a truly unified platform, one that reflects today's converged media landscape and evolving consumption habits,” said Nick Troiano, CEO, Cadent. “With VuePlanner, Cadent is the only platform that enables advertisers to activate YouTube’s premium creator inventory alongside linear and CTV. Now, for the first time, advertisers can take a Total Video approach to engaging any audience across any format.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With VuePlanner, Cadent will be able to give advertisers better access to YouTube, world’s biggest video platform. With over 62% of US internet users using YouTube daily, Cadent clients will now have access to one of the biggest ad ecosystems on the market, seamlessly integrating YouTube budget and activations into one total strategy, the company reported.

VuePlanner is an innovative media intelligence platform—powered by a blend of AI and expert curation—that improves YouTube campaign performance through precise content identification, quality scoring, advanced predictive targeting, and pre-bid transparency, Cadent said.

As one of seven companies in the YouTube Measurement Program, VuePlanner gives advertisers privileged access to scale high-intent environments, reach quality audiences, and validate results through independent measurement across premium YouTube content and creators—delivering differentiated ease and efficiency.

Headquartered in New York, VuePlanner is led by co-founder John Cobb. All VuePlanner employees will be integrated into Cadent’s operations, with Cobb joining as executive vice president and general manager, Cadent VuePlanner.

“YouTube has become a premium destination for curated video, creating powerful new ways for brands to reach and engage audiences across every screen,” said Cobb. “In a multiscreen world, meeting viewers where they watch is critical. Now, Cadent enables advertisers to seamlessly activate YouTube within a broader Total Video strategy.”