Disney, YouTube TV Reach Multi-Year Distribution Deal
The agreement ends the blackout of ABC, ESPN and other programs on the vMVPD
BURBANK, Calif.—The Walt Disney Company and YouTube TV have reached a new multi-year distribution agreement, ending a carriage dispute that had blacked out ABC, ESPN, and other Disney-owned channels on the vMPVD since the end of October.
As usual in these carriage agreements, financial terms were not disclosed.
“This new agreement reflects our continued commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment and evolving with how audiences choose to watch,’’ said Disney Entertainment co-chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden and ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro. in a statement “It recognizes the tremendous value of Disney’s programming and provides YouTube TV subscribers with more flexibility and choice. We are pleased that our networks have been restored in time for fans to enjoy the many great programming options this weekend, including college football.”
Disney said that key elements of the agreement included:
- Carriage of Disney’s full linear portfolio including all the ESPN networks, ABC, the Disney-branded channels, Freeform, the FX Networks, and the National Geographic channels
- ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer service (Unlimited Plan) to be made available at no additional cost to YouTube TV subscribers
- Access to a selection of live and on-demand programming from ESPN Unlimited inside YouTube TV
- Select networks to be included in various genre-specific packages
- The ability to include the Disney+, Hulu Bundle as part of select YouTube offerings
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.