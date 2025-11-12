Mediagenix Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

BRUSSELS—Mediagenix has announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program (ISV). This acceptance follows the successful completion of the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) across Mediagenix platforms that underpin the company’s Content Strategy and Budgeting, Content Value Management for title and rights metadata, and Content Scheduling solutions.

“Joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program connects Mediagenix to the AWS sales organization, and enables frictionless procurement of our solutions through the AWS Marketplace,” said Emmanuel Müller, CPO, Mediagenix.“Successfully completing the AWS Foundational Technical Review is a powerful validation of our platforms and business. Together, these achievements reinforce our commitment to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative solutions while expanding opportunities to work more closely with AWS to serve customers worldwide.”

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program connects independent software vendors directly with AWS field teams, enabling streamlined engagement with customers worldwide. Mediagenix will be able to simplify procurement through AWS Marketplace, align more closely with AWS go-to-market initiatives, and accelerate the delivery of its solutions to enterprise customers, the company reported.

Passing the AWS FTR validates Mediagenix platforms for their adherence to AWS Well-Architected best practices in areas like security and reliability. The process requires proactive risk analysis and mitigation, ensuring Mediagenix solutions are designed to perform at scale in alignment with AWS standards, the company explained.

Building on the integration of Spideo personalization and recommendations technology and the introduction of the Self-Optimizing Content Monetization Flywheel, Mediagenix also reported that it continues to expand the intelligence across its solutions and bring value to its customers.

With recent high marks in security credentials, including SOC 2 Type II compliance and the recertification of ISO 27001, Mediagenix further demonstrates its dedication to safeguarding customer trust. Achieving AWS FTR and joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program underscores Mediagenix’s commitment to technical excellence while enhancing opportunities to deepen customer engagement, the company said.

Mediagenix’s Humanized Semantic Search was recently awarded IBC2025 Best of Show by TV Tech, while its Scheduling Automation solution captured two IBC2025 Best of Show honors, one from TV Tech and one from TVBEurope.