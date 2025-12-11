Ross Video Expands South Asian Operations

DEHLI—Ross Video has announced that it is expanding and restructuring its commercial and technical teams in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) region to provide improved customer engagement, and enhanced support.

As the company continues to expand its presence in the area, it said that the new structure addresses growing market demand and provides a clear framework for customer coverage, with streamlined communication, faster engagement, and dedicated support.

More specifically, Ross made the following announcements:

Bhaskar Majumdar, General Manager for SAARC, will continue to lead the region’s strategic direction and operations.

Kunal Verma, who has spent the past three years successfully driving sales across the region, will transition into the newly created role of Strategic Account Manager. He will focus on managing strategic accounts as part of a structured handover plan for all major opportunities.

To reinforce customer coverage and improve responsiveness, Ross Video has appointed two new Regional Sales Managers (RSMs): Detesh Aggarwal – Regional Sales Manager, North & East SAARC; Isha Jain – Regional Sales Manager, South & West SAARC.

To meet increasing demand for technical guidance and modernization support, Ross Video has strengthened its pre-sales organization in SAARC.

Rama Krishna has been promoted to Manager, Technical Solutions, where he will lead the regional pre-sales team and oversee the expansion of technical coverage. Under his leadership, Ross Video will continue to grow the Solution Architect function in 2026.

These investments enable customers to access deeper technical expertise, streamlined solution design, and more consistent technical engagement throughout project discovery and implementation.

“We are seeing tremendous momentum in the SAARC region, and this expansion allows us to stay closely aligned with our customers’ needs,” said Bhaskar Majumdar, General Manager, SAARC. “By adding experienced sales managers, focusing on strategic accounts, and expanding the pre-sales team, we are ensuring that our customers receive the localized attention, expertise, and partnership they deserve. This marks an exciting new chapter for Ross Video in SAARC.”

Ross Video also reported that it remains committed to long-term investment in the region, empowering customers with innovative, scalable, and future-ready live production solutions.